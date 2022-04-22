“Players that will come in and set the right culture” – Jamie Redknapp names 2 players Erik ten Hag must look to sign at Manchester United

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will be looking to strengthen his squad by making a couple of signings when his tenure kicks off this summer.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has named two players the Dutchman must try to lure to Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens in July.

According to the Englishman, West Ham United's Declan Rice and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane are the two players who could set the tone for Ten Hag's Manchester United.

Although he admits it won't be easy to get either player, Redknapp has urged the Dutch tactician to give it a try.

The 48-year-old told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"Ten Hag will need to have a look at the players he wants to keep. As bad as things are at the moment, things can change quickly with one or two good signings."

"Who do you get? It’s not easy but the ideal one is Declan Rice, and West Ham fans won’t thank me for this."

"You want good, honest pros who can really play, people like Rice. That’s the market they’ve got to be looking for, that can work hard in training and play the right way."

He added:

"Could you go and get Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer? I’m not saying he’s going to leave but that’s the sort of player you are going to need, players that will come in and set the right culture."

Signing both Kane and Rice in the summer seems unlikely for Manchester United. The Red Devils recently spent big to sign Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane last summer, not forgetting the gargantuan wages Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns at Old Trafford.

Manchester United on the verge of missing out on Champions League football next season

Erik Ten Hag will be in charge of the Red Devils starting this summer

As it stands, Manchester United occupy sixth position in the Premier League table with 54 points from 33 games. With just five games left, they'll need a flawless run to ensure their participation in the Champions League next season.

Unfortunately, it won't be an easy task as their last five league games of the season will see them clash with Arsenal, Chelsea, Brentford, Brighton, and Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen how they'll perform in these encounters.

