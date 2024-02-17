"Players will want to get revenge" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts close scoreline ahead of Tottenham vs Wolves

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Tottenham Hotspur to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their upcoming Premier League clash at home later today (February 17).

Spurs are currently fourth in the league standings with 47 points from 24 games, one point above Aston Villa. They are also seven points behind leaders Liverpool. In contrast, Wolves are in 11th with 32 points.

Wolves will be aiming to complete their first league double against Tottenham for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign. Gary O'Neil's men secured an impressive 2-1 win in the reverse fixture on November 11. Moreover, Spurs have lost three out of their last four league games against Wolves, including the last two in a row.

Despite this, Berbatov has backed Spurs to come out on top. He wrote (as per METRO):

"Tottenham will remember losing to Wolves earlier in the season. The manager and players will want to get revenge. Son is back, so Spurs have even more firepower up front. So I can see a win for Spurs if they stay concentrated throughout the game."

Berbatov's Prediction: 2-1

"The fun has completely returned" - Timo Werner explains why he left RB Leipzig for Tottenham

Timo Werner has admitted that he left RB Leipzig to join Spurs on loan because representing the Bundesliga outfit did not bring him joy.

Despite being a former Chelsea star, Werner opted to join Ange Postecoglou and Co. on loan on January 9 until the end of the season. He has had a decent start to his Spurs tenure, providing two assists in five appearances in total.

Werner said (via Cartilage Free Captain):

“The fun has completely returned. I’ve changed a lot as a person; I’ve become much happier. After five games, you can say the transfer has paid off. But the season is still long. I want to build on the initial performances. It has already been worthwhile for the five games, just playing our football in our stadium."

The German continued:

“Sometimes things don’t click between individuals or even between tactics and players anymore. I can’t complain about a few people in Leipzig; the situation just wasn’t working for me. It no longer brought me the joy I had felt for a long time."

"In Leipzig, it just didn’t fit in the end. That’s why it was the right step for all parties involved that I go to Tottenham. The fact that things are working out so well here, and I immediately feel at home, wasn’t something one would have thought at the beginning.”

Werner has found the majority of his club success at Leipzig, scoring 113 goals and providing 47 assists in 213 appearances across all competitions.