“Playing with 10 men now with this guy”, “Genuinely abysmal” - Fans blame Manchester United star despite 4-2 win over Brighton

Manchester United fans are unimpressed with Patrick Dorgu’s performance during their Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, October 25. They believe the Dane almost cost them the match, despite the Red Devils secured a dramatic 4-2 win at Old Trafford.

There were several motivating factors for Manchester United heading into the contest. They had lost their last three home league games against the Seagulls and were looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time under Ruben Amorim. As such, they started the game strongly and took a two-goal lead before halftime, thanks to strikes from Matheus Cunha and Casemiro.

Brighton looked livelier in the early stages of the second half, but it was Mbeumo who added a third for United in the 61st minute. Dorgu came on for Amad Diallo in the 70th minute, only to hand the visitors a lifeline two minutes later when he brought down Yankuba Minteh near edge of the box. Former Red Devils forward Danny Welbeck stepped up and dispatched the resulting free kick.

Momentum was with Brighton late on, and Charalampos Kostoulas scored a second in the second minute of stoppage time to trigger a frantic finish to the contest. An equalizer proved elusive for Fabian Hurzeler’s men as Bryan Mbeumo put the game to bed deep into added time.

While United supporters would be pleased with the win, some were critical of Patrick Dorgu’s showing in the 20 minutes he spent on the pitch, with one writing:

“Dorgu is genuinely abysmal. On the pitch for 20 seconds and already given away an attack with a bad pass plus should’ve been sent off. Ship this bum back to Lecce in Jan.”

Another tweeted:

“everything that has happened since dorgu came on has been a net negative 😭”

Another suggested that Diogo Dalot is better than the Dane, saying:

“Unpopular opinion; Diogo Dalot is better than Patrick Dorgu.”

One fan claimed Dorgu coming on automatically meant United were playing with 10 men.

“Genuinely playing with 10 men now with this guy on, which is why we are under the cosh. Even Malacia would be a better option,” they remarked.

“The man runs like he's possessed by unusual spirits😁,” another quipped.

“I have worked so hard for this” – Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha on scoring his first goal for the club

Matheus Cunha’s opener for Manchester United against Brighton was his first goal for Crystal Palace since he joined the club in July. Speaking to BBC after the match, Cunha said:

“It is hard to say something now. I have worked so hard for this. This is the club and this performance needs to be common and normal. I feel so good to be part of this. My first goal here at Old Trafford, I dreamed a lot of this but of course the win is much more important.”

Cunha has made nine appearances for Manchester United this season, featuring in every match except one.

