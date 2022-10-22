"Playing the best football of his career" - Paul Merson thinks Arsenal could sign unstoppable player on free transfer in 2023 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has speculated that the Gunners could make a move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha next summer.

The English winger is set to become a free agent next summer, with his contract with the Eagles expiring. He has immense experience playing in the Premier League, having played 287 games for Palace and Manchester United. The 29-year-old has registered 66 goals and 42 assists.

Known for his dribbling skills and ability to counterattack at pace, Zaha is widely regarded as one of the best players outside the Premier League's Big Six. Merson reckons while clubs like Arsenal could make a move for him, the winger should weigh his options before making a decision.

In his column for the Daily Star, Merson wrote:

"Wilfried Zaha plays every week at Crystal Palace. He can have a bad game and still start the following match, and that might not happen at a Big Six club."

He added:

"I think he should seriously consider his options before running down his contract. He's a legend at Palace, and the manager loves him. I see someone like Arsenal coming in for him if they get into the Champions League, but do you go there and risk becoming a bit-part player?"

Merson highlighted that a bigger club might not be obliged to play Zaha either, as he would be joining them for free. He said:

"You're then going on a free. It's not like you're Darwin Nunez, who cost £85m and therefore has to play. Will he want to play for one week and then drop to the bench? I'm just not sure whether the grass is going to be greener for Zaha."

He added:

"He's playing the best football of his career, and there is a reason for that. He needs to sit down and have a big think about his future."

Zaha has registered five goals and one assist in nine games for Palace this season.

Gabriel Magalhaes signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal defender Gabriel has signed a new long-term contract with the club that will run till 2027.

The Brazilian defender joined Arsenal from Lille in 2020 and has played 83 games, contributing nine goals and an assist.

He formed a solid partnership with Ben White last season, helping the Gunners keep 12 clean sheets in 35 league games. Gabriel has now formed another resolute partnership with William Saliba this season, with the surprise league leaders keeping four clean sheets in ten games.

