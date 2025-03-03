"Playing better than Messi", "Moving like prime R9" - Inter Miami fans hail Lionel Messi's teammate following 4-1 win over Houston Dynamo

Fans on X have waxed lyrical about Luis Suarez after he inspired Inter Miami to a 4-1 win over Houston Dynamo in Lionel Messi's absence. The two sides locked horns in the MLS at the Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

Javier Mascherano opted to rest Lionel Messi due to the Herons' congested schedule. Fortunately for the visitors, Suarez took matters into his own hands in the first half by providing three assists for Telasco Segovia (6', 45+2') and Tadeo Allende (37').

Luis Suarez then produced a moment of magic in the 79th minute, dribbling past four Houston defenders before netting into the roof of the net to make it 4-0. Nicolas Lodeiro scored a consolation goal for the hosts six minutes later but was unable to prevent Lionel Messi's side from sealing all three points.

Suarez was named the Player of the Match for his performance, garnering a match rating of 9.6, per FotMob. The 38-year-old created three chances, scored an excellent solo goal, registered three assists, and completed all three of his attempted long balls.

One Inter Miami fan reckons Suarez has been superior to Messi at the club, posting:

"Luis Suarez is playing better than Messi in this Inter Miami team, but his deluded fans would disagree."

Another fan tweeted:

"Suarez who has been made fun of by Messi fans because he can barely run, is moving like prime R9 in this joke of a league."

Other fans reacted below:

"Suarez still being able to score goals like this on one functioning knee is crazy," one fan commented.

"Beautiful finishing right there. He still has his goal poaching instincts," another added.

"It doesn't matter that you left your pace back in the 2010s when you're still this strong, skilled, and decisive. Sheesh," one fan reacted.

"Suarez 4 G/A without Messi holding him back," another pointed out.

"We try not to miss him too much" - Inter Miami star Luis Suarez makes honest admission after defeating Houston Dynamo in Lionel Messi's absence

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez has claimed his side tried their best following their 4-1 MLS win over Houston Dynamo without club captain Lionel Messi. He also insisted that the Herons cannot depend on himself and Messi given their hectic schedule this season.

Following the game, Suarez told Apple TV (via @FavianRenkel on X):

"Without the presence of Lionel Messi it's always difficult, he's a one of kind player. But well the players that are here we are trying our best. We try not to miss him too much. Today's victory reassures us to move forward understanding that this year this is a lot of games. Maybe Leo won't be there, maybe I won't be there."

Lionel Messi remains one of the club's most important assets, having scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 25 appearances across competitions last season. He has also contributed with two goals and two assists in three games in the current campaign.

The 37-year-old is expected to return to the starting XI in Inter Miami's next fixture against Cavalier in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 on Thursday, March 6.

