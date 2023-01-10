"Playing in the only country to beat World Champions Argentina" - Piers Morgan launches passionate defence of 'finished' Cristiano Ronaldo 

Piers Morgan has once again defended Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the Portuguese star is not 'finished'. The British journalist was replying to a Twitter user when he said there was nothing wrong with the forward's move to Saudi Arabia.

Following his contract termination at Manchester United, Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a free transfer. The Portuguese star is reportedly set to earn €200 million a season - making him the highest-paid footballer ever.

Morgan believes that is an incredible feat at the age of 38 and called it the biggest transfer deal in football history. He tweeted:

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

That’s my kinda ‘finished.’ Dylan @Dylan01Jakins @piersmorgan Thoughts on Ronaldo being finished? @piersmorgan Thoughts on Ronaldo being finished? Last time I checked, @Cristiano had just signed the biggest transfer deal in football history to become the world’s highest-paid athlete at the age of 38, playing in the only country to beat World Champions Argentina in the World Cup.That’s my kinda ‘finished.’ twitter.com/dylan01jakins/… Last time I checked, @Cristiano had just signed the biggest transfer deal in football history to become the world’s highest-paid athlete at the age of 38, playing in the only country to beat World Champions Argentina in the World Cup. That’s my kinda ‘finished.’ twitter.com/dylan01jakins/…

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - end of the GOAT debate?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after his release from Manchester United, and with Lionel Messi winning the FIFA World Cup, even more fans believe that the Argentine has won GOAT debate. However, Morgan has stuck with the Portuguese as his pick, regardless of what others believe.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Messi stayed in his Barcelona comfort blanket for 16 years, Ronaldo won league titles in four countries!”



“If you had to bring on a player to score a goal to save your life, would it be Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?”



@PiersMorgan explains why Ronaldo’s the GOAT, not Messi! “Messi stayed in his Barcelona comfort blanket for 16 years, Ronaldo won league titles in four countries!”“If you had to bring on a player to score a goal to save your life, would it be Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?”@PiersMorgan explains why Ronaldo’s the GOAT, not Messi! 🔥 “Messi stayed in his Barcelona comfort blanket for 16 years, Ronaldo won league titles in four countries!”👀 “If you had to bring on a player to score a goal to save your life, would it be Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?”@PiersMorgan explains why Ronaldo’s the GOAT, not Messi! 🐐 https://t.co/YGsAJqzKnb

Morgan claimed he spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo about the GOAT debate and said:

"He was incredibly respectful about Messi and I said to him, 'Who's the best player you've ever seen?' He said, 'Messi, but you're asking the wrong question, you're not asking me who is the best player…', because, of course, he has never seen himself play live."

Speaking about why Ronaldo and Messi are above the rest, Morgan added:

"But then he talked about the pair of them and the difference between them and a lot of the other greats, like R9 Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, George Best, Paul Gascoigne, he said the difference is the longevity he and Messi have had. Messi and Ronaldo have had 18 or 19 years at the very top of their game, and that's testament to their extraordinary dedication, their remarkable physical fitness and their rivalry, which has without any question driven the other to ever greater heights. I think it's been one of the great rivalries of any sport ever, so we're very lucky to have them."

However, Morgan has picked a side and has been backing Ronaldo for the past few years. He added:

"He's [Lionel Messi] one of the greatest players to ever play the game. The debate is, though, is he the greatest? On that I will always put up a very passionate and quite forensic defence of [Cristiano] Ronaldo. I think he deserves that title. One World Cup does not make a GOAT."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could come face-to-face this month should the Argentine feature in an upcoming friendly match between PSG and an XI from Saudi Arabian clubs.

