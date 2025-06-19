"Playing against him was a dream for me" - Al-Ahly star details experience of playing against Lionel Messi in recent Club World Cup clash

Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy has revealed that it was a dream come true to play against Lionel Messi. The Egyptian goalkeeper came up against the Argentinean maestro in the recent FIFA Club World Cup fixture against Inter Miami, which ended 0-0.
La Pulga started the game, but failed to inspire the Herons to a win. El-Shenawy turned out to be the star of the show, making multiple saves in the second half.
Speaking recently, as cited by ysscores, El-Shenawy labeled Lionel Messi as one of the best players in the world.
"Messi is one of the best players in the world, and playing against him was a dream for me. I expected him to cross the ball, and I didn't expect him to shoot directly towards the goal, but I took all possibilities into account, and God helped me save it, which is why I was able to stop it," said El-Shenawy.
Inter Miami are preparing to face Porto at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 19, in their upcoming FIFA Club World Cup group stage tie. The Herons will need a win to better their chances of securing passage to the knockouts.
Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has registered 15 goals and six assists from 21 games across competitions this season for the Florida-based club. The Argentinean's contract runs out at the end of this year.
Will Lionel Messi visit India in December?
14 years since his first visit to the country, Lionel Messi is all set to step foot in India once again in December this year, according to The Telegraph. The diminutive magician will apparently visit three cities in the country - Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai.
However, the 37-year-old won't feature in a football match, but is likely to give spectators in the City of Joy a taste of his skills from the penalty spot. Interestingly, Messi last visited Kolkata in 2011, when he was part of the Argentina team that played a friendly match against Venezuela.
La Pulga will apparently be felicitated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Eden Gardens on December 13. A seven-a-side 'GOAT Cup' will also be held at the Stadium in the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's honour.
The Argentinean will take part in a workshop for children, while there are also plans to launch a football clinic. Similar events will also be held in Mumbai, while Messi is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.