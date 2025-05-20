“Playing football is something else” - Dani Parejo chooses between Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe

Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo has picked Barcelona's Lamine Yamal over Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe. Having played in La Liga, the 36-year-old midfielder has seen the impact that both these players have had on their respective teams.

Mbappe only joined Los Blancos before the start of the campaign, while Yamal has only recently broken into the Blaugrana setup. When asked who he prefers between the two, Parejo told Spanish radio program El Larguero (via Forbes):

“A (Lamine Yamal) boy who is touched by the wand. He seems to me to be a special boy who has something that others don’t have, which is to understand the game. It's amazing that at 17 years old he understands it the way he does.”

He added about Mbappe:

"Despite the goals he has scored, which are outrageous, I think that Lamine scoring 20 goals less adds much more”.

“The goals give you the money, wins trophies and titles. But in my opinion, playing football is something else. You must obviously have him, but he has to do more.”

Overall, Yamal has made 54 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging 18 goals and 25 assists. He's managed to win La Liga and Copa del Rey this year with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has played 54 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, bagging 40 goals and four assists. Unfortunately, his efforts have not contributed to the team winning any significant trophies this year.

Marc Guehi could run down contract in order to secure Barcelona or Real Madrid free transfer in 2026- Reports

Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi's stock is likely to have risen after the Eagles managed to win the FA Cup by beating Manchester City. The central defender is contracted with his team till the summer of 2026, and has therefore been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been named as those interested in securing the England international's services. With his contractual situation, Crystal Palace may wish to sell him in the summer, allowing them to generate a transfer fee on his sale rather than losing Guehi for free in 2026.

However, ESPN now claims that the defender may wish to see out his deal with the Eagles and depart next summer to either of the two Spanish giants. This season, Guehi has made 44 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists.

