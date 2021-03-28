Playing in French lower leagues better than warming the Barcelona bench, says Jean-Clair Todibo

Barcelona youngster Jean-Clair Todibo claims that playing in the French lower league side Sedan would be better than watching from the sidelines at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman also pointed out that there is far less criticism at the Championnat National 2 club than there is at Barcelona.

Todibo rose through the ranks at Toulouse before breaking into their first team in 2018. He caught the eye of Barcelona scouts during his time at the French side, eventually joining the Blaugrana in January 2019.

Despite impressing on his Barcelona debut, Todibo was sent on loan to Schalke in January 2020. The Bundesliga side, however, turned down the option to sign him permanently later that summer.

Following his return to Barcelona, Todibo was sent on loan to Benfica. But the player failed to break into the Portuguese first team, and his loan deal was prematurely cut short. The Blaugrana then struck a loan deal for Todibo, with an option to buy, with Nice in January 2021, and the Frenchman moved to the Ligue 1 side.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form since that move, appearing in seven Ligue 1 games so far. Speaking to RMC Sport, the Frenchman revealed that the lack of chances at Barcelona hurt him, but he is optimistic that he can do better than warm the bench at the Camp Nou.

“It sucks to go to Barcelona and not play. I prefer to wear the Sedan jersey and play rather than go to Barcelona and not play. Already you have less criticism at Sedan. The presentation at Barcelona, it's madness, but I only played five games, it's bogus in real life. I won La Liga (in 2019), but I didn't help the team; I played when we had won the title! I think I can do better (than that)” said Todibo.

🗣️ | Jean-Clair Todibo: "It sucks to go to Barcelona and not play. I prefer to wear the Sedan jersey(French 4th division) and play than to go to Barcelona and not play." pic.twitter.com/o4fh4Wm9a4 — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) March 27, 2021

Barcelona hoping to sell Todibo this summer

Jean-Clair Todibo

When Barcelona signed Todibo, he was earmarked as one of the stars of the future.

Unfortunately, his career at Camp Nou has failed to kickstart. The Frenchman’s last appearance for the Blaugrana came against Inter Milan in the group stage of the UEFA Champion League almost 18 months ago.

ℹ️ Some details about Todibo to Nice from @FabrizioRomano:



• Simple loan until the end of the season w/ a purchase option

• Purchase option: €8.5M - would reach up to €15M w/ variables

• Barcelona reserves 15% of a future sale#FCB 🇫🇷✅ — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) February 1, 2021

Todibo is contracted with Barcelona till 2023, but it looks like his fate at Camp Nou is sealed.

Nice have an option to buy him for €9m in the summer, so the Frenchman could finally put an end to his Camp Nou nightmare.