“Playing in these games is really special” - Inter Miami star insists they ‘want to win' ahead of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo showdown

David Ruiz has shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup on February 1.

The Herons have begun their preparations for their upcoming season and have already played three friendlies as part of the same. They played out a goalless draw against El Salvador before losing 1-0 against FC Dallas.

Inter Miami then suffered a 4-3 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup on January 29. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and David Ruiz all got on the scoresheet for the MLS side. They will next face Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr.

Ahead of the game, Ruiz insisted that they want to win but also highlighted that this is just pre-season, saying (via GOAL):

“Of course we want to win, but we know this is the preseason, and we are working on getting better every day to the MLS season coming up. We are focusing on getting minutes and preparing.

"After watching Messi and Ronaldo on TV playing in these games is really special.”

The clash, while a friendly, holds big significance as it could be the last opportunity where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off on the field.

Ronaldo's fitness is currently under the scanner after his calf injury forced Al-Nassr to postpone their China tour earlier this month. He is expected to be fit to face Inter Miami though, having been seen in gym training on the club's social media handles.

A look at Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers at their current clubs

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were engaged in one of the most iconic rivalries in sporting history over the years. The duo dominated football for over 15 years, winning numerous individual and team honors.

However, with them being in the twilight of their careers, both left European football last season. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United. Meanwhile, Messi joined Inter Miami after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 38 goals and provided 13 assists in 44 games for Al-Nassr across competitions. He has helped them reach the AFC Champions League knockout rounds and the King's Cup semi-finals this season. Moreover, they are second in the Saudi Pro League, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 14 games for Inter Miami. He helped them win their first-ever trophy - the Leagues Cup - and reach the US Open Cup final last season.