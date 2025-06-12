"Playing with this guy is different, but he helped me a lot" - Former Al-Nassr star on experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Anderson Talisca has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and thanked him for helping him out during their time together at Al Nassr. He revealed that it was a dream to work with the Portuguese superstar at the Saudi Pro League club.
Speaking to Globo via The Nassr Zone, Talisca stated that he learned how to be more professional every day. He added that Ronaldo was different compared to all his other teammates and said:
“Playing with this guy is different, but he helped me a lot. It was very important, because I learned to be more professional day by day, to take care of myself, and to be very clear about my goals. He's a very straightforward person. It was amazing, a dream, to work with him. To be his strike partner as well is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life. It was really cool, because we scored a lot of goals.”
Speaking on the Out of the Game podcast in 2024, Talisca said that he is on Team Ronaldo in the GOAT debate with Lionel Messi. He said via All Football:
“I am more Cristiano Ronaldo than Messi. Where he got to and where he is… Of course, he has the gift of God, but he is a monster. He works hard and is very dedicated. He worked for that what it is today.”
Talisca played 49 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. The two combined for seven goals, with four of them coming from the Portuguese superstar.
Talisca left Al Nassr to work with Cristiano Ronaldo's former manager
Talisca admitted that he was happy to leave Al Nassr as he wanted to return to Europe. He revealed that working with Cristiano Ronaldo's former manager, José Mourinho, at Fenerbahçe was a key reason and told Globo:
"My departure was something very positive, I think I left through the front door. My goal was to return to Europe and play for Fenerbahçe. I think the club is in a very important process, the reconstruction of a very competitive team. I also wanted to work with José Mourinho, who is a great coach. It weighed a lot."
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to play for Al Nassr, having joined the team in 2022. He is in talks over a new deal at the club and has admitted that he is set to stay at the Saudi Pro League club.