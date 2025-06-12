"Playing with this guy is different, but he helped me a lot" - Former Al-Nassr star on experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Anderson Talisca has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and thanked him for helping him out during their time together at Al Nassr. He revealed that it was a dream to work with the Portuguese superstar at the Saudi Pro League club.

Ad

Speaking to Globo via The Nassr Zone, Talisca stated that he learned how to be more professional every day. He added that Ronaldo was different compared to all his other teammates and said:

“Playing with this guy is different, but he helped me a lot. It was very important, because I learned to be more professional day by day, to take care of myself, and to be very clear about my goals. He's a very straightforward person. It was amazing, a dream, to work with him. To be his strike partner as well is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life. It was really cool, because we scored a lot of goals.”

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the Out of the Game podcast in 2024, Talisca said that he is on Team Ronaldo in the GOAT debate with Lionel Messi. He said via All Football:

“I am more Cristiano Ronaldo than Messi. Where he got to and where he is… Of course, he has the gift of God, but he is a monster. He works hard and is very dedicated. He worked for that what it is today.”

Ad

Talisca played 49 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. The two combined for seven goals, with four of them coming from the Portuguese superstar.

Talisca left Al Nassr to work with Cristiano Ronaldo's former manager

Talisca admitted that he was happy to leave Al Nassr as he wanted to return to Europe. He revealed that working with Cristiano Ronaldo's former manager, José Mourinho, at Fenerbahçe was a key reason and told Globo:

Ad

"My departure was something very positive, I think I left through the front door. My goal was to return to Europe and play for Fenerbahçe. I think the club is in a very important process, the reconstruction of a very competitive team. I also wanted to work with José Mourinho, who is a great coach. It weighed a lot."

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to play for Al Nassr, having joined the team in 2022. He is in talks over a new deal at the club and has admitted that he is set to stay at the Saudi Pro League club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More