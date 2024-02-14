"Playing with Iniesta in his last year and with Messi was incredible" - Former Barcelona star recalls his time at the La Liga club

Former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has spoken fondly about his time at Camp Nou, where he played with Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

In an interview with Le Parisien, the Paris Saint-Germain winger revealed his admiration for Blaugrana legends, which helped him enjoy his time there. He described his love for the club, explaining (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It was Leo Messi, Guardiola and Iniesta who made me love Barca. When I signed for Barca I made a dream come true. Playing with Iniesta in his last year and with Messi was incredible.”

Dembele shared the pitch for 95 games with Lionel Messi, combining for 15 goals. He also played 14 times with Iniesta.

Even though he is now with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Dembele's affection for Barcelona remains strong. However, Xavi revealed that the winger requested to leave Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes last summer.

Now with the Parisians in his home country, Ousmane Dembele has made 18 appearances in Ligue 1, providing seven assists and scoring one goal. During his time at Barcelona though, he won three La Liga titles, two Copa Del Rey trophies, and two Supercopa de Espana trophies.

La Liga president reveals how close Messi was to Barcelona reunion, before joining Inter Miami

After his contract with PSG expired last summer, the Blaugrana legend chose to continue his football career in the United States by joining Inter Miami. This came as a surprise for many who thought he might return to Barca, where he was the fulcrum of the Catalan giants' golden generation.

After leaving PSG, the playmaker considered three options for his next move. Despite thinking about joining the Saudi Pro League, where he would've faced his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine legend didn't go for it. He also was unable to return to Barca due to financial issues, as La Liga president Javier Tebas revealed (via Football Espana):

“Because of Messi and Barcelona’s desire, I saw a return as close. I saw it as possible. I’m sure Messi would have liked to retire at Barca.”

Now with Inter Miami, the legendary Argentine is in preseason training, gearing up for his first full season in Florida. He has already made a strong start, scoring 11 goals and leading them to a Leagues Cup trophy last season.

However, he will need to guide them to the playoffs this season, if the Herons are to cement themselves as a team to fear in the MLS. They are currently set to conclude a world tour, which saw them play in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Argentina.

They will next face Newell's Old Boys in a friendly before returning to competitive action against Real Salt Lake on February 21.