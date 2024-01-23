"Playing like an amateur footballer" - Fans convinced Lionel Messi's star Inter Miami teammate is 'finished' after FC Dallas defeat

Fans on X have slammed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 defeat against FC Dallas on Monday, January 22.

The Herons remain scoreless in their pre-season campaign after recently being held to a 0-0 stalemate against El Salvador. Barcelona legends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez failed to find their golden touches at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, missing three shots each.

Jesus Ferreira netted a brilliant strike in the third minute to give the hosts the lead. Inter Miami remained in the hunt to find an equalizer but could not do so. Suarez had a glorious opportunity to score in the 56th minute but was unable to connect with Jordi Alba's cross.

The 36-year-old looked lethargic in the second half and was subbed off in the 64th minute alongside Messi and Sergio Busquets. FC Dallas defended well for the remainder of the game to secure an impressive 1-0 win.

Fans blasted Suarez for his poor performance. He missed one big chance, completed just 12 out of his attempted 23 passes with an accuracy of 52 percent, and lost possession 14 times.

One fan posted:

"Your average broward county 50+ sunday league overweight Colombian teammate runs more and faster than Luis Suarez in this game"

Another fan wrote:

"Hopefully this Suarez performance is bcz he's still getting his fitness up and is still trying to link up with the players so he'll actually improve when the actual season begins bcz he's playing like an amateur footballer, surely he's not that washed right?"

How did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fare against FC Dallas?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami continued their disappointing pre-season as they fell to a 1-0 loss in their friendly against FC Dallas. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Herons dominated possession with 69 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 768 passes, with an accuracy of 90 percent. In contrast, FC Dallas had 31 percent possession and attempted 345 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent.

Despite having more possession, Inter Miami didn't look very threatening in attack, landing a total of eight shots, with three being on target. On the other hand, the hosts had eight shots in total, with four being on target.