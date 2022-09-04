"Playing like he's campaigning for votes" "The apologies better be as loud as the disrespect" - Manchester United fans change their stance on key player after 3-1 Arsenal win

Manchester United fans are delighted with midfielder Scott McTominay's performance against Arsenal in the Premier League today (September 4).

The Scottish midfielder has had to deal with harsh criticism since the beginning of last season for his consistently poor performances. However, he has been good in recent matches as he helped his side to a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

McTominay, 25, made four clearances and two tackles. He had a 100% successful passing accuracy and also completed the one dribble he attempted.

Manchester United have signed Casemiro from Real Madrid for around £70 million this summer. Many expected that this would mean a lack of playing time for McTominay, but that hasn't been the case so far.

After the win against the Gunners, the Old Trafford faithful took to Twitter to appreciate their academy graduate. Here are some of their reactions:

Breezy @BreezyUTD McTominay has been SOLID I cannot lie. McTominay has been SOLID I cannot lie.

kenna @kennagq Mctominay playing like hes campaigning for votes Mctominay playing like hes campaigning for votes

Boss McSauce @WcSauce2 utdreport @utdreport Ten Hag: "He [Casemiro] is new in the team, he has to adapt to the team. He has to get used to my way of playing football — the other thing, Scott McTominay is playing really well." [sky] Ten Hag: "He [Casemiro] is new in the team, he has to adapt to the team. He has to get used to my way of playing football — the other thing, Scott McTominay is playing really well." [sky] Mctominay is so inevitable, not even Prime Zidane can replace him twitter.com/utdreport/stat… Mctominay is so inevitable, not even Prime Zidane can replace him twitter.com/utdreport/stat… https://t.co/1apuyzhX7I

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% pass accuracy

3 ground duels won

3 clearances

2 tackles won

1/1 dribbles completed

1 shot blocked

1 interception



Enjoying life under Erik Ten Hag. Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal:100% pass accuracy3 ground duels won3 clearances2 tackles won1/1 dribbles completed1 shot blocked1 interceptionEnjoying life under Erik Ten Hag. Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal:100% pass accuracy3 ground duels won3 clearances2 tackles won1/1 dribbles completed1 shot blocked1 interceptionEnjoying life under Erik Ten Hag. 🙌 https://t.co/wl0kcqD8ws

United Update @UnitedsUpdate #MUFC Honestly, what a performance from Scott McTominay, brilliant on & off the ball. We don’t win this match without him today Honestly, what a performance from Scott McTominay, brilliant on & off the ball. We don’t win this match without him today 👏👏👏 #MUFC https://t.co/0qR6zBVYqm

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Whether you like him or not you have to admit that McTominay was our best player that half Whether you like him or not you have to admit that McTominay was our best player that half

Annemarie Dray @AnnemarieDray Why does McTominay start? Why does Rashford start? Sit your complaining bums down and watch why. You have your answers. Why does McTominay start? Why does Rashford start? Sit your complaining bums down and watch why. You have your answers.

BASH-AAR 🔞 @FaruqBashar We signed Casemiro and McTominay tuned prime Sergio Busquets. We signed Casemiro and McTominay tuned prime Sergio Busquets.

Jack @_McSauce_ Looks like McTominay starting worked out extremely well. He was incredible



The apologies better be as loud as the disrespect. Looks like McTominay starting worked out extremely well. He was incredible The apologies better be as loud as the disrespect.

McTominay has played 175 senior matches for the Red Devils, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists.

He was linked with a move away from the club after they signed Casemiro with clubs like Newcastle United and West Ham United interested (via the Manchester Evening News). However, if he continues performing well, he might become an integral part of Erik ten Hag's side.

Arsenal fall for first time this season against Manchester United

After winning all five of their matches so far, Mikel Arteta's side came up short against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They had the ball in the back of the net via a stunning finish from Gabriel Martinelli. However, VAR disallowed the goal due to Martin Odegaard's foul on Christian Eriksen during the build-up.

Manchester United's new signing Antony then scored in the 35th minute via a neat finish after being left unmarked in the Arsenal box.

Arsenal did well at the start of the second half and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Bukayo Saka scored his first goal of the season.

However, the parity lasted just six minutes as Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils into the lead again after an exquisite pass from Bruno Fernandes. The England international scored his second of the game nine minutes later as Eriksen squared it off to him in the box for an easy finish.

Arteta's side still sit at the top of the Premier League table, one point above Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United are fifth in the table, one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion.

Both teams will now turn their attention to their respective Europa league group stage fixtures. Arsenal will travel to face FC Zurich while United host Real Sociedad, both on Thursday, September 8.

