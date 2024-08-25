"Playing like a new signing", "Proving me wrong this season" - Fans hail Liverpool star's performance in 2-0 Brentford win

Liverpool fans have waxed lyrical about Luis Diaz after he had a phenomenal performance in their 2-0 win against Brentford. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday, August 25.

The Reds got off to a bright start, taking the lead in the 13th minute. They launched a blistering counter-attack from a Brentford corner, in which Diogo Jota picked out Luis Diaz, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Brentford had some good chances to score in the first half but Liverpool dominated the game after the break. Trent Alexander-Arnold struck the woodwork, while Mark Flekken made a series of top saves to keep the Bees in the game. Diaz then assisted Mohamed Salah in the 70th minute to make it 2-0 with a delightful chip. Cody Gakpo's shot clipped the crossbar 10 minutes later but the Reds hung on to their lead to seal a 2-0 win.

Trending

Luis Diaz was given a rating of 9.0 by FotMob - the highest on the pitch. He scored one goal, provided one assist, completed 27 passes with an accuracy of 100 percent, created four big chances, landed both his shots on target, and won six duels.

One fan tweeted:

"Luis Diaz has been playing like a new signing, great energy and pace with his dribbling skills. Please let’s keep him at all cost… thrash the Gordon idea already."

Expand Tweet

Another fan posted:

"Luis Diaz proving me wrong this season"

Expand Tweet

Other reactions can be seen below:

"Luis Diaz is on another level," one fan tweeted

"Luis Diaz - MOTM. Best Luis Diaz performance I can remember. Always connecting attacks, being a monster in transition. Add to that his natural work rate and tempo. More of the same please," another added

"Luis Diaz this performance is shutting a lot of mouths!" one fan typed

"Luis Diaz is the man Anthony Gordon wants to be at Liverpool," another chimed in

"Massively overhated by some of our fans. Any game, home or away, rain or shine, you never want to be the defender who has to go 1v1 with him," one fan posted

How did Liverpool fare in their 2-0 win against Brentford?

Arne Slot recorded his first Premier League home win as Liverpool manager following their 2-0 win against Brentford. He has now won his first two games after defeating Ipswich Town 2-0 last week and will face Manchester United next Sunday.

The Reds dominated the ball with 62 percent possession and completed 551 passes with an accuracy of 92 percent. In contrast, the Bees had 38 percent possession, completing 294 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

Liverpool also looked more threatening up front, landing 19 shots with eight being on target. They also had four big chances and an xG of 2.65. Meanwhile, Brentford mustered eight shots with two being on target, garnering an xG of just 0.36.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback