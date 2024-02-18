"Playing like he's been playing for the past 10 years" - Peter Schmeichel lauds Manchester United star for performance in 2-1 Luton win

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has hailed youngster Kobbie Mainoo's performance in the 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town on Sunday (February 18).

Red-hot striker Rasmus Hojlund gave the Red Devils the lead inside the opening minute at Kenilworth Road before doubling the lead six minutes later.

Carlton Morris pulled one back for the hosts in the 14th minute, but United held firm to register their fourth straight win, with Ross Barkley finding the woodwork late on.

Mainoo, 18, impressed once again in midfield, exuding maturity beyond his tender years. Schmeichel was all praise for the teenager (via Centredevils):

"Kobbie Mainoo is playing like he's been playing for the past 10 years."

Expand Tweet

Mainoo has two goals and as many assists in 16 games across competitions, starting an impressive 14 times.

Meanwhile, the three points kept Ten Hag's side sixth but within five points off fourth-placed Aston Villa (49) after 25 games.

Since their 2-2 home draw with Spurs in the league last month, Manchester United have won their last five games across competitions, including four in the league, with an impressive three of them coming on the road.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchestet United Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had an underwhelming season, having lost a whopping 14 times across competitions, including nine in the league.

However, since the turn of the year, United have remarkably turned around their fortunes, going unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning six.

During this period, they have won four of their five league games and won both in the FA Cup. Having got knocked out of Europe after a disastrous UEFA Champions Lesgur campaign - finishing last - the domestic cup remains their most realistic chance of silverware despite their recent league renaissance.

Ten Hag's side next take on Fulham at home on February 24 in the league, where they are unbeaten since losing 2-1 at Nottingham Forest towards the end of last year.