"Playing like he has a point to prove", "Haters are very quiet" - Fans hail Barcelona star after their 3-0 win over Osasuna

A section of Barcelona fans online praised Gavi for his performance in the LaLiga clash with Osasuna on Friday (March 27). The La Masia graduate impressed in the middle of the park as Hansi Flick’s side extended their lead at the top of the league table with a 3-0 win over the Pamplona-based club.

Ad

The match was initially scheduled for March 8, but it was cancelled just minutes before kick-off after Barcelona first-team doctor Carles Minarro passed on in the hours before the match.

While Barcelona came into the clash with some of their first-team players sidelined, they wasted no time in asserting their dominance and were already ahead in the opening 10 minutes.

Ferran Torres, who spearheaded the line in Robert Lewandowski’s absence, opened the scoring for the Catalan club, turning home a low cross from Alejandro Balde. A few minutes later, Barcelona were provided the opportunity to double their lead after Sergio Herrera fouled Dani Olmo in the 18-yard area.

Ad

Trending

The visitors were granted a temporary reprieve when Olmo was foiled from the spot. But a VAR intervention ruled that an Osasuna player had encroached into the box, and this time the former Leipzig player made sure he found the bottom corner to give Barcelona a two-goal lead before the break.

Flick brought on Lewandowski in the 68th minute, and the Pole’s introduction ultimately put the game to bed as he headed home a pinpoint cross from Fermin Lopez to round off a lethal counterattack (77’).

Ad

Osasuna’s failure to register a shot on target for the entirety of the match meant Barcelona won and kept a clean sheet on home soil.

While almost all La Blaugrana had a stellar outing, Gavi also impressed on the night. The midfielder completed the two take-ons he attempted, registered a passing accuracy of 93%, and received a rating of 7.4 as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans took to social media to praise him for his performance.

Ad

An X user wrote:

“Those Gavi half turns are so wonderful, I have missed my guy man. He is playing like he has a point to prove''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another tweeted:

“The Gavi haters are very quiet huh.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

“It’s nothing too flashy but Gavi is always in the right position to receive the ball and always plays it quickly and simply. and then off the ball?? he’s a demon.'' @muhammadbutt wrote.

“Gavi is levitating man. Glad to see him back balling out'' @suregrace_d added.

“The Gavi I am watching today is the same Gavi that played as a pivot against Real Madrid last season before his ACL. He is fully back now!'' @alozie_ chimed in.

Ad

“Gavi ran it back today. Ive missed him'' @Dmarc_cc tweeted.

‘‘We want to win them all’’ – Hansi Flick after Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Osasuna

Hansi Flick praised his side’s determination after their 4-1 victory over Osasuna at the Estadi Olímpic. Barcelona was left fuming after the rescheduled date for their league match with Osasuna was announced.

Ad

However, Flick’s boys showed their class and didn’t allow the tight fixture schedule to deter them. Speaking after the game, Flick praised his team, thanked the fans, and made it clear that they are in the race to win every available trophy. He said (via the club’s website):

"Today we did the best we could given the situation. You could see the fans were with us and that's the best thing can happen.

Ad

"The most important thing is that we are fighting for all the trophies, there are three and we want to win them all," Flick added.

Barcelona will next be in action against Girona in LaLiga on Sunday, March 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback