"Playing like someone who wants a move" - Darren Bent makes claim about PL star linked with a move to Arsenal

Former striker Darren Bent lavished praise on reported Arsenal target and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto, saying that the winger is playing like he wants a move.

The Portugal international has been in blistering form this Premier League season, leading the competition's assists charts, with seven after 10 appearances. Unfortunately, the attacker picked up a hamstring injury in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday (October 28) and could miss a few games.

The Gunners are reportedly eyeing a move for Neto, who would act as cover for first-choice right-winger Bukayo Saka. However, a transfer for the player will not be cheap, with reports suggesting that his price tag is set at £60 million (via Football London).

Heaping praise on Neto, who could join the north Londoners in January, Bent said (via HITC):

“Neto is playing like someone who wants a move. Everything he is doing is positive. Running with the ball. Trying to create opportunities. We know he spent a lot of time out with his injuries."

“It looks like there is something there and a burning desire to show everyone how good I am. In such a short space of time coming back, he has been unstoppable. He has been fantastic.”

This season, Neto has recorded a 56 percent successful dribble rate and delivered 74 crosses in the Premier League. Should he decide to join the Gunners, he would have to battle it out with Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for a spot on either flank.

Pedro Neto's fitness issues could be a problem for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta Arsenal (via Getty Images)

With Arsenal reportedly looking to make a move for Pedro Neto in January, the Gunners will be considering the player's battles with fitness. The Portuguese star's latest hamstring issue adds to a list of problems he's previously suffered.

Due to an ankle injury, Neto missed 27 games across all competitions in the 2022-23 season. Before that, the forward missed 52 games for Wolves following a knee injury that he picked up in April 2021.

Addressing Neto's latest problem, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said (via Metro):

"Obviously hamstring injuries have very different levels of severity, so we’re hoping it’s on the smaller side. We’re hopeful that Pedro won’t be missing for long."

Given the player's importance, Wolves will hope his return before the busy festive period commences in December.

For Arsenal, meanwhile, the injury could come as a warning sign before they decide to splash the cash for Neto.