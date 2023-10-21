"Playing like we want him to play" - Erik ten Hag highlights performance from Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag liked what he saw from Harry Maguire in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21).

The Red Devils sealed all three points through Scott McTominay (28') and Diogo Dalot (77'). The Blades were on the scoresheet through Oli McBurnie's penalty (34').

Maguire was man-of-the-match in the win at Bramall Lane, dominant in the air and cool in possession. He made three clearances, blocked three shots, and won five of seven aerial duels.

Ten Hag heaped praise on the England international by urging him to continue the form he's showing. The Red Devils boss said (via Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst):

"Harry is playing like we want him to play: very proactive, out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game."

It was an excellent performance from the veteran defender who has been under major criticism as of late. The 30-year-old was stripped of Manchester United's club's captaincy in the summer and there were expectations he would leave.

However, Maguire remained at Old Trafford and he's been playing regularly due to an injury crisis. The English defender is staking a claim for a regular place in Ten Hag's starting lineup.

He boasts a phenomenal winning record across competitions since October 2022. The Red Devils have won 14 of 15 games with him starting for the side while losing 22 of 42 games without him.

Jamie Redknapp slams 'disgraceful' treatment of Manchester United star Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has been under scrutiny throughout his time at Old Trafford.

Jamie Redknapp has defended Maguire amid the abuse he's received over recent years. The former Manchester United skipper has been mocked by fans, including his own, and has often been made the scapegoat for an underperforming Red Devils side. The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports:

"I think as a professional he's been treated disgracefully by football fans. Everywhere he's gone, even his own fans, England fans, he's been ridiculed. It's not fair."

Maguire has made five appearances across competitions this season, helping his side keep one clean sheet while chipping in with an assist. His future was the subject of speculation this past summer and Redknapp admits he doesn't see him at Old Trafford in the long run:

"You can see when he does play that he does make a difference. Do I think long-term he's gonna be the answer for Manchester United? No, I don't. He's been in great form of late but I think he might have to make his way again somewhere else."

West Ham United agreed on a £30 million deal for Maguire with the Red Devils during the summer, per The Athletic. However, the deal collapsed and the former Leicester City man stayed with Ten Hag's side.