"Playing like a washed Ronaldo" - Fans unhappy with Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe's showing in Las Palmas draw

Real Madrid fans have slammed Kylian Mbappe on X after his poor run of form continued in their 1-1 La Liga draw against Las Palmas on Thursday, August 29. The former PSG superstar has now failed to register a goal contribution in his first three league games, resulting in Los Blancos drawing two of them.

The hosts took a shock lead in the fifth minute via Alberto Moleiro's well-taken finish. Las Palmas did well to keep their lead with Jasper Cillessen making some top saves. However, they were unfortunate to concede a penalty in the 67th minute to a handball inside the box. Vinicius Junior scored from the spot in the 69th minute to make it 1-1.

Kylian Mbappe led the line but proved to be ineffective despite playing all 90 games. The 25-year-old created zero chances, landed two shots on target from nine attempts, and missed one big chance. In addition, he lost possession 11 times, lost seven duels, and made zero key passes.

One Real Madrid fan reacted by comparing Kylian Mbappe to a 'washed' Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Mbappe is legit playing like washed Ronaldo."

One fan typed:

"SELL HIM BEFORE TRANSFER DEADLINE TOMORROW."

Other reactions can be seen below:

"003 FOR MBAPPE! They said he was breaking Messi and Ronaldo’s scoring records," one fan commented.

"Mbappe ain't ever sniffing Ronaldo's numbers at Madrid. He could get up to 300 though," another added.

"Mbappe made the wrong decision going to Madrid and La liga. Madrid needed a no:9 to replace Benzema, not another forward that prefers LW," one fan insisted.

"Kylian Mbappe is not lacking effort, but there is so much else that he is lacking especially technical wise, which was always going to be the main test in La Liga where you have to be technical. This ain't Ligue 1. Only 3 games played, but so far he's been very underwhelming," one fan posted.

"Bryan Gil having more La Liga goals than Mbappe is extremely Tottenham," another chimed in.

"Mbappe is not cr7, cr7 was insane on the wing or as a 9, mbappe is not what cr7 is, and when u face 95% low blocks and rely on overloading the left wing this is bound to happen," one fan typed.

"It’s not a time to worry" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti plays down Kylian Mbappe's poor run of form

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently downplayed Kylian Mbappe's slow start to the season, claiming that the Frenchman is progressing at the club. His comments arrived before Los Blancos' disappointing draw to Las Palmas on Thursday.

After years of speculation, Kylian Mbappe finally put pen to paper, signing a five-year deal with Real Madrid on June 3. He had a dream debut, scoring in their 2-0 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final. Unfortunately, he has struggled to make a similar impact in his first three La Liga games and is still without a goal contribution, leading to many fans being worried.

However, Ancelotti said before the match against Las Palmas (via GOAL):

“And with Rodrygo, Vinicius [Junior]... we have a lot of resources. We have six goals and the team is not yet at its best. That says a lot. We will never have problems with goals, you can see that.”

He continued:

“He [Mbappe] is progressing. He’s working with humility and he’s doing well. His adaptation is going well. His last goal was on August 14. It’s only been two weeks. It’s not a time to worry. Neither us, nor him. He’s eager to score.”

Kylian Mbappe will be aiming to get on the scoresheet in Real Madrid's next game against Real Betis on Sunday, September 1.

