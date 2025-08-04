“Playing with Mbappe has cost him” - Former Real Madrid star comments on Vinicius Jr’s future amid contract deadlock

Former Real Madrid defender Rafael Alkorta has warned Vinicius Jr about his contract negotiations with Florentino Perez. He also believes that Carlo Ancelotti's decision to play him centrally and not on the left wing to accommodate Kylian Mbappe has affected his performances.

Speaking on Cadena SER, Alkorta said that Vinicius Jr is playing a dangerous game, and reminded him about Sergio Ramos, who had his contract offer pulled back in 2023 despite being a club legend. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"Trying to squeeze Florentino Perez can go wrong. Let's remember what happened with Ramos."

Alkorta added that fighting over negotiations with Perez is 'poisonous', since the Los Blancos president is not afraid of making bold decisions. He claims that the Brazilian would have had a better stand in negotiations if he had a good season and added:

"These fights are poisonous. Florentino is affectionate, but he does not hesitate to make tough decisions. It must be cold. If he has a good season, he will have the strength to negotiate."

The former defender insisted that Vinicius Jr should remain on the left wing, as Ancelotti's decision to play him centrally with Mbappe has made it difficult for him to do well on the pitch. He said:

"Since they took him off the left wing, I haven't seen him well. Playing with Mbappe has cost him. They are young and ambitious, but the environment must advise them better. Now is not the time to demand as if I had had a great season."

"Last year, modifying the scheme for him and Mbappe to play didn't work at all. If you focus on performing at your best, the rest will come by itself. Madrid always rewards those who prove their worth on the pitch."

Vinicius Jr has a contract until 2027 and has been in talks over a new deal for the last few months. However, no deal has been agreed yet, with Real Madrid and the player's entourage wide apart in wage demands.

Journalist provides update on Vinicius Jr demands at Real Madrid

Toño García was on El Larguero and reported that Vinicius Jr is not happy with the €20 million offer on his table. He wants to earn more than €25 million per season and be the highest-paid player at Real Madrid. He said (via Mundo Deportivo)

"The player's entourage has decided to stand until further notice. He doesn't even want to hear about the issue of renewal. Vinicius, I'm told, has never given the OK to Real Madrid's figure. In fact, they consider that it would be absurd to accept the proposal close to €20 million."

"He wants to earn more than €25 million net (per year), regardless of what other players earn. He insists that he wants to be the best paid in the squad and that the ball is in Real Madrid's court."

Vinicius Jr has been linked with the Saudi Pro League amid the contract stand-off at Santiago Bernabeu. AS reported earlier this year that Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr were ready to pay €300 million to sign the Brazilian on a 5-year contract with €200 million per season.

