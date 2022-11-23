"Playing with one of his legs disabled" "Arrest him ASAP" - Germany fans say 22-year-old's international career is finished after shambolic 2022 FIFA World Cup display against Japan

Nico Schlotterbeck has been the subject of severe criticism on social media after Germany suffered a 2-1 loss to Japan in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

Germany took to the field for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar today (November 23). They faced Japan in their first group-stage match of the tournament at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Having arrived in Qatar with the hopes of reclaiming their title, Die Mannschaft were keen to get off to a winning start. However, things did not go according to plan for them as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Japan.

It is worth noting that Germany took the lead against the Blue Samurai 33 minutes into the game. A penalty goal from Ilkay Gundogan put Hansi Flick's men in the driving seat.

Japan, though, displayed immense character in the second half to earn a spectacular comeback win. A 75th-minute goal from Ritsu Doan saw the Asian nation bring the game back to square one.

Hajime Moriyasu's men continued to push their opponents back and eventually reaped the rewards for their efforts. Takuma Asano found the back of the net in the 83rd minute of the game to give his side the lead.

While Germany tried to equalize for the rest of the match, Japan managed to hold on to their one-goal lead. The European nation's FIFA World Cup opener thus ended in a demoralizing defeat, with the Blue Samurai leaving the world shocked.

Schlotterbeck, who started alongside Antonio Rudiger in the defense, was among those who struggled for Die Mannschaft on the evening. Many believe the Borussia Dortmund man was at fault for Asano's winner.

Here's how fans reacted to Schlotterbeck's underwhelming display against Japan:

One fan quipped:

"Good guy Schlotterbeck making Germany boycott the world cup all on his own."

Another frustrated fan noted:

"Schlotterbeck playing with one of his legs disabled. And not sure what was Hansi Flick thinking bringing [Jonas] Hoffmann on, when you're on a slender one-goal lead and there is a full game to be played. You could smell this loss coming."

Germany face Spain in their next FIFA World Cup match

Flick and Co. will look to bounce back from the setback when they face Spain in their next FIFA World Cup match on Sunday (November 27). They will then go up against Costa Rice in their final group-stage game on December 1.

Japan, on the other hand, will now be positive about their chances of progressing into the knockout phases. They will face Costa Rice and Spain in their remaining matches in the group.

