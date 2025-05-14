"Playing with him is a privilege that I will have" - San Jose star makes Lionel Messi claim ahead of MLS clash against Inter Miami

San Jose Earthquakes star Daniel has admitted he is looking forward to facing Lionel Messi this week in the MLS. He added that it was going to be one of the most important matches of his career as he is up against Luis Suarez as well.

Speaking to Globo, Daniel heaped praise on Messi and called the Inter Miami star the greatest of all time. He is looking forward to testing against the Argentine and Suarez when they meet in the MLS on Wednesday, May 14. The goalkeeper admitted that he is anxious as it is a big match in his career. He said:

"He's the best player of all time in football, you know? And playing with him is a privilege that I will have. Play against the best in the world. Not only him, Suárez, who is the best striker we have ever had in football. It's going to be a magnificent thing. Not only for me, but for my family too, who will be in the stadium. I do have anxiety. And I'm sure it's one of the most important games of my career."

"Today I can say that Miami is the team to beat because of the players they have. Because of Messi, Suárez, Busquets, Alba. And all players like to play against great players. If you ask any player today, which team do you want to play against? Miami. I'm sure Miami is one of the great teams in MLS. But there's LAFC, there's Galaxy too. The MLS is very disputed."

Daniel moved to San Jose in 2023, the same year Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami. The Argentine has admitted he wants to retire with the MLS side, and the San Jose goalkeeper has also echoed the same.

Lionel Messi praised for bringing fans to MLS by San Jose star

Daniel continued to praise Lionel Messi in his interview with Globo and claimed that the Inter Miami star helped bring the audience to MLS. He claimed that the league was going well behind the scenes and needed more eyeballs to show the world what they were doing.

He told Globo:

"I'm going to talk about my club. San Jose is building a new CT. And, man, the structure of the clubs here are not bad. They are not the same as we think in Brazil. They are good structures. Good equipment, good professionals, you know? What is missing is to have more visibility. And with the arrival of Messi, I believe that in about five, six years it will grow a lot, a lot."

San Jose earthquakes are seventh in the Western Conference with five wins in 12 matches. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with six wins in 11 games.

