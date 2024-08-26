"Playing in Real Madrid is not something easy" - James Rodriguez opens up on his time at the Santiago Bernabeu after La Liga return

James Rodriguez has said he's proud of his time playing for Real Madrid after sealing a return to La Liga with Rayo Vallecano. The veteran attacker has returned to Spanish football for the first time since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in September 2020.

The 33-year-old spoke glowingly of his spell with Los Blancos but noted the difficulties of playing for the 'biggest club in the world.' He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Playing in Real Madrid is not something easy, and I was able to play there, so that makes me feel very proud, to be able to play in the biggest club in the whole world. They are great memories."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Rodriguez spent six years at Real Madrid but spent two years out on loan amid a lack of game time. He joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco in a €75 million deal after lighting up the 2014 FIFA World Cup and winning the Golden Boot.

The Colombian winger made 125 appearances at the Bernabeu, scoring 37 goals and registering 42 assists. He spent time on loan at Bayern Munich but couldn't cement himself as a starter at Madrid.

Rodriguez joins Rayo Vallecano side after leaving Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo. He managed two goals and four assists in 22 games at Morumbi Stadium.

"James has his reasons" - Cristiano Ronaldo advised Rodriguez to stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo understood James Rodriguez's frustrations (Image - Getty)

Rodriguez didn't leave Real Madrid permanently until September 2020, when he left on a free and joined Everton. The Colombia captain had been on loan at Bayern for two seasons, still struggling for first-team opportunities.

Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about Rodriguez's situation a month before he left for the Allianz Arena. Los Blancos' all-time top scorer said (via Marca):

"James has his reasons and we have to respect them. If he doesn't feel happy and if he wants more, then he should look for the best thing for him. If he asked my opinion, I would tell him to stay."

Rodriguez started 20 of 33 games across competitions the season before leaving for Bayern. He bagged 11 goals and 12 assists, perhaps expecting to become an undisputed starter with those numbers.

Ronaldo added:

"Obviously he has his complaints and the best thing would be that he plays more, but these are very personal things."

Expand Tweet

Rodriguez impressed at Bayern, posting 15 goals and 20 assists in 67 games across competitions. However, he didn't want to join the Bavarians permanently because he was still not getting the desired playing time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback