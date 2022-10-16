"Playing the risky game all the time" "This guy is gonna cost us" - Arsenal fans brand one player as 'silly' for what he did in nervy 1-0 win against Leeds United 

Arsenal supporters remain unconvinced by Gabriel Magalhaes, despite VAR letting the Brazilian defender off the hook in their Premier League victory over Leeds United on Sunday, October 16.

The Gunners made it nine wins from their opening 10 top-flight games with a 1-0 victory at Elland Road, with Bukayo Saka's wonderful finish making the difference between the two sides.

Mikel Arteta's side remain top of the table, but there were plenty of incidents to keep Arsenal fans on their toes.

The encounter was delayed by 40 minutes due to a power outage with the referee's VAR communications. Saka put the visitors ahead in the first half, but midway through the second period, VAR spotted a blatant handball from William Saliba which gave Leeds a penalty.

Patrick Bamford dragged his spot-kick wide before the hosts were given another penalty in injury time. Gabriel also received a red card for a challenge on Bamford, but VAR got involved once again to overturn the decision as Bamford had already fouled the defender.

Arsenal held on for three points in west Yorkshire, but Gunners fans counted themselves lucky after the game.

Gabriel has been questioned a number of times this season for a series of defensive blunders and fans took to Twitter after the full-time whistle to question his place in the side:

Pablo Aimar @SVCarbaholic Thank GOD. Someone needs to talk to Gabriel cos this guy is gonna cost us one of these days Thank GOD. Someone needs to talk to Gabriel cos this guy is gonna cost us one of these days

Keion 🇯🇲 @Keion_____ Wasn't a penalty but Gabriel can't keep getting away with this needs to fucking compose himself Wasn't a penalty but Gabriel can't keep getting away with this needs to fucking compose himself

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Gabriel was silly but that was never a penalty against Arsenal but it's Premier League. Gabriel was silly but that was never a penalty against Arsenal but it's Premier League.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Free kick to Arsenal, red card reversed but Gabriel must grow or else, we will ruin Arsenal's title chances. Free kick to Arsenal, red card reversed but Gabriel must grow or else, we will ruin Arsenal's title chances.

Tayyab Hussain @Tayyab__M10 @Arsenal Gabriel trying to cost us the game so he can score the winner after @Arsenal Gabriel trying to cost us the game so he can score the winner after https://t.co/l03209W5tu

Pablo Aimar @SVCarbaholic It wasn’t a pen as Bamford fouled him but Gabriel is insane. This guy is so emotional man. Why is he always rattled every game? Playing the risky game all the time It wasn’t a pen as Bamford fouled him but Gabriel is insane. This guy is so emotional man. Why is he always rattled every game? Playing the risky game all the time

Ayobami @dondekojo Yup. Red and penalty rescinded. Gabriel still an idiot though. Yup. Red and penalty rescinded. Gabriel still an idiot though.

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal made 'so many errors' during victory over Leeds United

Following the win at Elland Road, Arteta was asked to reflect on his side's huge victory. He credited Leeds for their intensity but was clearly unimpressed with his team's own display in the second half.

The Arsenal boss told Sky Sports (as per BBC Sport):

"Hectic! It is always really intense here, we were exceptional in the first half and should have been two or three up. Credit to Leeds in the second half, we made so many errors and did not generate momentum but I just love the relentless passion the team played with and how we found a way to win."

On the overturned penalty, Arteta added:

"I have not seen it but everyone is saying the decision was clear. Thank God they made the system to work, that delay was worth it because without VAR I don't know what would have happened!

"This is something special. This is not a coincidence it shows the willingness that I see in the eyes of the players to win, to compete. A lot of players played in Norway two and a half days ago, travelled back on Friday and were still willing to win so credit to them."

Arsenal now go four points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 10 games.

