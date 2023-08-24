The US Open Cup semi-final between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cincinnati has unfolded in a fashion that has left Miami fans disappointed and frustrated. Many of the supporters are not happy with Diego Gomez, whose performance in the first half has been met with derision and harsh criticism.

Cincinnati took the lead early, with Luciano Acosta seizing an opportunity in the 18th minute. He skillfully connected with a deftly flicked ball into the box following an aggressive run from deep, taking control to put it past the Miami defense. Throughout the first half, Cincinnati remained firmly in the driver's seat, managing possession and continuously keeping pressure in the final third of the field.

Contrary to their usually dynamic play since Lionel Messi's arrival, the Herons seemed stymied, unable to mount significant attacks or make meaningful progress. With their back against the wall, even Messi's touches on the ball have seemed constrained, his influence limited by Cincinnati's tight control of the game.

Throughout the first half, Inter Miami looked underwhelming, disjointed, and out of ideas. The disappointment wasn't confined to the field. The fans, who expected a thrilling first half, targeted Diego Gomez as the embodiment of Miami's struggles, as he failed to put his chances at goal to good use. They took to Twitter and slammed his performance with a barrage of tweets like these:

Celebrities continue to watch Lionel Messi, with spotlight on Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami game

Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have been spotted in the crowd, donning FC Cincinnati jerseys while awaiting the kickoff.

The presence of Burrow and Chase continues a trend that has followed Lionel Messi, the Argentine wizard, since his move to Inter Miami. The legendary playmaker has attracted celebrities, transcending various fields, who make it a point to attend his games.

From the likes of Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Tony Romo, DJ Khaled, Diddy, to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star attraction is undeniable. They all showed up to watch Lionel Messi take the Herons to new heights, as the club's journey in the Leagues Cup tournament was marked with thrilling victories.

Notably, they ended up victorious, with Messi winning his first trophy in the USA. However, they have fallen behind against Cincinnati in the Open Cup semi-final at half-time, and they will need to get back on track if they are to book a spot in this final.