“Plays football like he has fifty kilos of potatoes on his back” – Ron Vlaar feels Barcelona star looks ‘out of place’ at Camp Nou

Ron Vlaar has advised Frenkie de Jong to leave Barcelona for Bayern Munich. The former Aston Villa defender believes the Dutchman is playing under a lot of pressure at Camp Nou and it feels like he has 50 kilos of potatoes on his back.

Barcelona are out of the Champions League this season and have been relegated to the Europa League. They finished third in their group and scored just two goals in their six matches.

K.D ✨ @kdurkal Ron Vlaar: Frenkie de Jong şu anda sırtında 50 kg patates varmış gibi futbol oynuyor… 🙄 Ron Vlaar: Frenkie de Jong şu anda sırtında 50 kg patates varmış gibi futbol oynuyor… 🙄 https://t.co/BI8Fe1loGG

Frenkie de Jong has been a shadow of his Ajax days and Ron Vlaar believes he is under too much pressure at Barcelona. The Dutchman wants to the midfielder to leave Camp Nou and move to a club like Bayern Munich.

"De Jong now plays football like he has fifty kilos of potatoes on his back. You know what he can bring, but on this team it just doesn't show. I think he's totally out of place right now. A change? To another club? I think Frenkie would play football differently for a team like Bayern."

Dirk Kuyt questions Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

Dirk Kuyt has also questioned Frenkie de Jong's drop in form at Barcelona and asked the Dutchman to be more confident in front of goal. The former Liverpool star added that the former Ajax man is still one of the best in the business but needs to start doing more around the penalty box.

"Against Bayern he did not look for a moment to see if there was an opportunity to shoot. I would love to see that, because he is and continues to be a fantastic player who belongs at the top of Europe. That starts with daring [to attack] and if anyone has audacity in his game it is Frenkie de Jong. His nature is always to change the game, but he is not looking for the position to score."

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ



[Source: 🚨 Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest and Marc Andre Ter-Stegen are set to be replaced next year as Xavi looks to overhaul the Barcelona squad.[Source: @gerardromero 🚨 Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest and Marc Andre Ter-Stegen are set to be replaced next year as Xavi looks to overhaul the Barcelona squad.[Source: @gerardromero] https://t.co/YSrBh3gRYP

Also Read Article Continues below

Barcelona are having a terrible season so far, with the Catalan side sitting seventh in the league table. To make things worse, they have lost their place in the Champions League and are now set to play in the Europa League knockout stages.

Edited by Diptanil Roy