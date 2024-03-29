“Plays football that is out of this world” - Gary Neville in awe of Liverpool’s Xabi Alonso alternative as Reds eye Jurgen Klopp replacement

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hailed Liverpool managerial target Roberto De Zerbi for his attacking style of play.

The Reds are currently on the lookout for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer transfer window. The German tactician shocked the football world in January when he announced he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

A host of managers have been tipped to replace Klopp at Anfield, with Xabi Alonso the reported frontrunner. However, this no longer appears to be the case as the latter is expected to remain at Bayer Leverkusen over the summer.

As per The Guardian, De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ruben Amorim are also on the Reds' radar. Neville spoke about the former on The Overlap, saying (via The Boot Room):

“I think a lot [of managers would want to come]. West Ham would be a really sought after club because you have a really good group of players. I think De Zerbi comes to Brighton and plays football that is out of this world.”

In addition to his attacking and exciting brand of football, De Zerbi also has Premier League experience. Since becoming Brighton & Hove Alion's manager in September 2022, he has won 37 out of his 79 games in charge, having a win percentage of 46.84.

Mark Lawrenson tips West Ham star to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has predicted West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen to replace Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window.

Bowen has been in fine form this season for the Hammers, registering 18 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. Despite recently signing a new deal at the London Stadium, Lawrenson feels the England international may go to Merseyside at the end of the season.

He told Paddy Power (via METRO):

"Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool is very much a possibility. He can play in all three positions across the front line, gets you goals and work hard. You’re not going to get another Mo Salah."

He added:

"The other thing he gives you is that he works extremely hard defensively – he wasn’t great at it when he joined but he’s improved on it. Anyone could join, but I think he will leave – no doubt about that whatsoever."

"As for who replaces him, I’m not sure how much money Liverpool will have. They need another centre-back, and that might be their first priority. It’s not just a matter of who replaces Salah for me."

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad were interested in acquiring Salah's services last summer, even reportedly offering £150 million to the Reds. The 31-year-old will only have one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season. Even though he has been in sensational form this season, he has been strongly linked with a move to the SPL.