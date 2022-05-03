"Plays like a child" - Roy Keane slams Manchester United superstar who has 'lost the eye of the tiger'

Manchester United came back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory against Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 18th Premier League goal of the season, while Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane also got themselves on the scoresheet.

Veteran attacking midfielder Juan Mata got a rare start against Thomas Frank's side, which did not go down well with Roy Keane.

Keane blasted Ralf Rangnick for taking a Premier League game so lightly by giving the 34-year-old a start. However, he also criticized Marcus Rashford, who could have been an alternative to the former Chelsea star on the left flank.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Roy Keane and "I think he's lost the eye of the tiger!" 👁Roy Keane and @Carra23 discuss whether or not Marcus Rashford has "hit a ceiling" at Manchester United 🥵 "I think he's lost the eye of the tiger!" 👁🐯Roy Keane and @Carra23 discuss whether or not Marcus Rashford has "hit a ceiling" at Manchester United 🥵 https://t.co/tgqt96i5fu

Keane claimed that Rashford has lost confidence and has not learned from his experience. The 50-year-old insisted that the Manchester United number ten needs to bring his hunger back if he wants to revive his career.

Keane told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Mirror):

"He seems short on confidence. I go back, I think he’s taken his eye off the ball, with all his off the field stuff."

"He’s got that experience, but he doesn't mix his game. Even when he’s playing through the middle, I said he plays like a child (against Liverpool). It’s like he’s not learnt from the game."

"I think he’s lost the eye of the tiger and he’s struggling to get it back. I think the hunger, he’s got to get the hunger back and make runs like Elanga tonight. Rashford has lost that hunger which is huge for a player."

Can Marcus Rashford revive himself at Manchester United?

Since breaking into the Manchester United first team at a young age, Marcus Rashford has never looked back. He has been one of the best players for the Red Devils in recent years, but this season has been an exception.

The 24-year-old has scored just five times in 32 games across all competitions this campaign.

Privilege Mufc 🇾🇪 @privilege_mufc Mata doing more in 45 minutes than Rashford has done all season. Mata doing more in 45 minutes than Rashford has done all season.

We will have to wait and see if Rashford can rejuvenate his career under Erik ten Hag.

He is still pretty young and has a lot of time on his hands. One of Ten Hag's first tasks will be to find the best position for the Englishman.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh