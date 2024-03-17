"Plays like the game is in slow motion" - Jamie Carragher aims dig at Liverpool star after Manchester United defeat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at Cody Gakpo after the Dutchman failed to impress in the Reds' FA Cup defeat against Manchester United on Sunday (March 17).

The Red Devils claimed a dramatic 4-3 win against Liverpool at Old Trafford to qualify for the FA Cup semi-finals. The visitors, meanwhile, only have themselves to blame as they fumbled a lead twice - once in normal and once in extra time.

Scott McTominay gave Manchester United a quick start, putting them ahead just 10 minutes into the game. However, quickfire goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah saw Jurgen Klopp's side turn things around.

Liverpool appeared to be on their way to claim the win at the Theatre of Dreams, but a late goal from Antony took the game to extra time. Harvey Elliott put the Reds back in front only for Marcus Rashford to equalize again. Amad Diallo then grabbed the winner for the hosts at 120+1'.

Despite netting thrice, the Merseyside-based club looked far from their best on the afternoon. Gakpo, who replaced Salah in the 77th minute, was among those who failed to impress against Manchester United. Carragher was particularly frustrated with the Dutchman as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Gakpo plays like the game is in slow motion."

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo's game against Manchester United in numbers

Cody Gakpo was on the pitch for 43 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute. He operated both as a center-forward and a winger during his time on the field. However, he failed to create an impact regardless of where he played.

The Netherlands international had 24 touches of the ball and completed 11 of his 14 passes. The former PSV Eindhoven star also lost possession seven times during his brief time on the pitch. He failed to win any of the three aeriel duels he competed for as well.

To Gakpo's credit, he managed to play one key pass and complete one dribble. While the attacker also made a tackle, his overall contribution was negligible. Some might argue that Jurgen Klopp was wrong to bring the Dutchman on for Mohamed Salah.

Gakpo, 24, has had a mixed season with Liverpool this season. He has bagged five goals and three assists from 26 Premier League appearances, while registering six goal contributions in as many UEFA Europa League games. He also netted four times in the team's road to EFL Cup glory.