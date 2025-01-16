"Plays like Messi and Neymar at the same time", "He is the chosen one" - Fans hail Barcelona star after 5-1 win in Copa del Rey clash

Fans were in awe of Lamine Yamal’s performance during Barcelona’s clash with Real Betis in the Copa del Rey round of 16 (January 15). The academy graduate once again stole the show as La Blaugrana thumped Betis 5-1 to book their spot in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Eager to build on their momentum against Real Madrid, Barcelona dominated proceedings from the start. It took them just three minutes to open the scoring with Gavi powering home from close range.

Jules Kounde doubled Barcelona’s lead in the 27th minute, rifling home a pass he received in Betis’ box. However, VAR prevented Barca from being 4-0 up by the 55th minute as efforts from Kounde and Yamal were ruled out for offside.

Raphinha made sure the next effort counted in the 58th minute, scoring from a counter-attack started by Yamal. Substitute Ferran Torres added a fourth in the 67th minute and Yamal scored the fifth from a quick counter-attack in the 76th minute. Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque scored a consolation goal for Real Betis in the 84th minute from the spot.

Lamine Yamal was Barcelona’s standout player on the night and was named Man of the Match. He had 46 touches, registered three key passes, completed five out of seven attempted take-ons, and had a rating of 8.6 as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans took to X to heap praise on his performance.

''Yamal plays like Messi and Neymar at the same time,'' a user wrote.

Another tweeted:

''In all seriousness, I think Yamal is the chosen one. The football gods created him the same way the force birthed Anakin. All that is left now is fate.''

''How the hell has a 17 year old kid gone clear of Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr,'' @TheEuropeanLad stated.

''Yamal has already mastered the sport at 17," @StopThatXavii wrote.

''Lamine Yamal reminds me of Messi too much. Just look at him leaving bodies on the floor before Raphinha scores," @Desmund_Oris added.

''Lamine Yamal defined Perfection today ✨🤯💫. I always wanted to see him on the ball," @OAwesome78 chimed in.

Hansi Flick pleased with Barcelona’s performance after trashing Real Betis

Hansi Flick was happy with his team’s performance in their Copa del Rey win over Real Betis. The German manager specifically hailed the performance of the La Masia graduates in midfield.

He said, via the club’s website:

"It has been great to see the team's performance. The distances between the lines of player was perfect and we controlled the ball. It's great to see the La Masia players combining in midfield."

He then went on to heap praise on Yamal, saying:

"He's in great form but we have to look after him. He's a brilliant player."

Barca will next be in action against Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday, January 18.

