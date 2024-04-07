"Plays like a retired player at a charity match" - Fans slam Manchester United star for his 'rubbish' performance in 2-2 Liverpool draw

Following the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Liverpool, fans were quick to critique Casemiro's performance.

With the Reds being a team known for their energy and consistency in the midfield, there was a lot of anticipation from Casemiro to help stem the tide. However, things did not go as expected in the first half, as Jurgen Klopp's men seemed to power through Manchester United's midfield with fairly relative ease.

Casemiro seemed unable to keep up with the intensity of Liverpool's direct attacking style of play, and his performance in that first half did not meet expectations. He struggled to establish his authority and could do little as the Reds had 15 shots at goal, scoring one.

Casemiro made an effort to improve matters in the second half despite a difficult start. His efforts were rewarded as he was part of the build-up play that led to Kobbie Mainoo scoring their second goal to put the game at 2-1.

He also utilized his expertise to thwart Liverpool's attempts to equalize, and when they eventually did, he was on hand to keep them from winning the game with a late goal. Fans took to social media to express their opinions regarding Casemiro's performance. One said:

"casemiro plays like a retired player at a charity match"

Another fan slammed the defensive midfielder, saying:

"Casemiro has been total rubbish this game"

A third warned:

"There is no way Casemiro should be here next season"

A fourth added:

"Casemiro is actually finished."

Erik ten Hag shares his thoughts after Manchester United's draw with Liverpool

Luis Diaz, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, and Mohamed Salah all scored goals in the 2-2 tie between Manchester United and Liverpool. It was Diaz who scored first from a corner kick, before Fernandes equalized from near the half-way line. Mainoo put United ahead with a curling effort, but they could not see the game out, eventually conceding a penalty, with Salah converting.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had "very mixed emotions" after the draw, telling the BBC (via GBNews):

"On one side I am disappointed that we have dropped seven points in one week after being in winning positions, but we have to blame ourselves for making stupid mistakes. On the other side I am very proud. You see how we are improving and the potential of this squad is amazing - I am proud."

Manchester United managed to take two points away from Liverpool, who were hoping to win the game and retain their seat at the top of the Premier League. Now, they will have to settle for second place, as Arsenal stay on top.