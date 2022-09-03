“Plays like somebody was downloading Lukaku and stopped at 48%”, “Doesn’t look like a solid player” – Fans blast performance from Liverpool star during 0-0 draw against Everton

Fans have taken to social media to launch a scathing attack on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez for his performance in the Reds' 0-0 draw against Everton.

Liverpool went into their Premier League match against Everton with the hope of building on their wins in their last two games. However, they had a frustrating afternoon at Goodison Park as they were held to a 0-0 draw.

The Reds did not appear to be at their best against their Merseyside rivals, but drew good saves from Jordan Pickford on eight occasions. To add to their woes, they were denied by the woodwork three times.

Everton also had their chances, but Alisson was up to the task in Liverpool's goal. The Brazil international made three saves on the afternoon, while Frank Lampard's side also hit the woodwork once.

Despite it being an eventful afternoon, Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be disappointed to return home empty-handed. They have won just two of their six Premier League matches so far.

The supporters have been as frustrated as the team, if not more, this season. Nunez, who returned to starting XI following his three-match ban, was one of the major sources of frustration for the Reds faithful.

The Uruguayan had one spectacular shot saved by Pickford, but failed to impose himself for the rest of the game. Apart from being criticized by Liverpool fans, he was also the subject of mockery by rivals.

Here are the best tweets about Nunez's display against the Toffees:

ً @TheFergusonWay Nunez plays like somebody was downloading Lukaku and stopped at 48% Nunez plays like somebody was downloading Lukaku and stopped at 48%

Manchester United fan Trey wrote on Twitter:

"The only efficient header I''ve seen from Nunez was on [Crystal Palace defender Joachim] Andersen to get a red card."

Trey @UTDTrey The only efficient header I've seen from Nunez was on Andersen to get a red card The only efficient header I've seen from Nunez was on Andersen to get a red card 😭

Anaenye III @vannjonn Darwin Nunez looking way off so far Darwin Nunez looking way off so far

nad @nadtelluh god i really thoight nunez was something. god i really thoight nunez was something.

One Liverpool fan wrote:

"Nunez doesn't look like a solid player. He looks like a faster Andy Carroll."

hassan @2020_Chaos @AnfieldWatch Nunez doesn’t look like a solid player. He looks like a faster Andy Carroll @AnfieldWatch Nunez doesn’t look like a solid player. He looks like a faster Andy Carroll

It is worth noting that Nunez was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 80th-minute of the match.

Liverpool's woes continue

The Reds have won drawn three and lost one of their six league matches so far this term. They could find themselves in the bottom half of the table by the end of the gameweek.

Klopp, though, will be focused on getting his players ready to bounce back when they return to action. The Anfield outfit are scheduled to face Napoli in their first UEFA Champions League match of the season on Wednesday (September 7).

The Merseyside-based club will also be boosted by the return of Thiago Alcantara early next week. They will thus be hopeful of getting back into the habit of winning soon.

