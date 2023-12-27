"Please go to the stadium and get it rocking" - Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal supporters ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal are preparing for an important clash with West Ham, which has led to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta issuing a rallying cry to the club's supporters.

In a pre-match press conference, Arteta emphasized the importance of fan support at the Emirates Stadium, urging the Arsenal faithful to fuel an electrifying atmosphere (via GOAL):

"First of all, thank you for everything that you’ve done throughout the year and the way you’ve supported and inspired the team. For tomorrow, please go to the stadium and get it rocking. Get behind the team, inspire them again and the team is going to try to do everything that we can. It’s going to be the last game of the year in front of you, so it’s a special moment. So, let’s make it beautiful."

The stakes are high for the Gunners, who are in a tight race for Premier League supremacy, sitting just two points behind leaders Liverpool. Arteta's appeal to the fans comes at an important moment in the season, as the Gunners are set to reclaim the top spot in the league if they beat London rivals West Ham.

Looking ahead, Arsenal's busy schedule continues with a year-end clash against Fulham. With Liverpool setting a blistering pace at the top, every point is crucial. The Gunners' performance in these matches could very well set the tone and momentum for the remainder of their campaign.

Arsenal is scouting Ligue 1 talent Ibrahim Salah ahead of January window

Arsenal are proactively bolstering their attacking options. With January's transfer window approaching and plans for the summer already in motion, the club's focus has been on enriching its striking force.

The North London giants have previously been linked with high-profile names like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, strikers known for their consistent goal-scoring. However, the club's strategy appears to be evolving and shifting towards identifying talents for development.

According to Moroccan media outlet Le 360 Sport (via TBR Football), the Gunners' attention has been captured by Stade Rennais' young striker Ibrahim Salah. The 22-year-old forward has been making waves in Ligue 1, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

The North London club have reportedly dispatched scouts to France, keenly observing Salah's progress and evaluating his potential fit within Arteta's vision for the team. Salah's current season tally stands at six goals in 16 appearances.

The young striker is not viewed as an immediate game-changer but as a long-term investment. Securing Salah's services could be a step towards diversifying their attacking options, and providing the team with a fresh, dynamic element.