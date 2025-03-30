"Please leave Messi alone and leave", "Send him to Saudi" - Inter Miami fans want Lionel Messi's teammate to be sold despite 2-1 win over Philadelphia

Inter Miami fans on X want Lionel Messi's teammate Luis Suarez to be sold after he was accused of being wasteful during their 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union. The two sides locked horns in their MLS clash at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, March 29.

The Herons got off to a good start, with Fafa Picault striking the woodwork in the fifth minute. Fortunately, they broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute following a brilliant one-touch passage of play that was well finished by Robert Taylor.

Lionel Messi made his return to the pitch in the 55th minute after recovering from an adductor strain. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner needed just two minutes to find the back of the net from Suarez's assist to make it 2-0 to Inter Miami. Philadelphia halved the deficit in the 80th minute via Daniel Gazdag's strike but the Herons defended well to seal all three points.

Suarez started up front, playing all 90 minutes. While he provided the assist for Lionel Messi's goal, the Uruguayan landed zero shots on target from an attempted two, missing one big chance in the process. The 38-year-old also lost five duels and completed one dribble from an attempted three, per FotMob.

One Inter Miami fan was furious with Suarez for wasting Lionel Messi's brilliant cross in the final moments of the game, posting:

"Every time I see Suarez these days I want to punch my screen, tragic player. Please leave Messi alone and leave"

Another fan tweeted:

"Send Suarez to Saudi"

Other fans reacted below:

"Wtf can’t watch him play like this anymore he’s missing too many chances from Leo like the same old story again and again," one fan commented

"It could have been 4-1 if Suárez didn’t miss two open chances," another added

"Nah Suarez man stop wasting Messi good passes," one fan requested

"Messi would've had 950 goals and 500 assists by now if Suarez wasn't his teammate," another insisted

"Nah Suarez got away with 1 today🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Bro is lucky we didn’t lose or draw this game honestly," one fan chimed in

"I can’t believe he screwed that up. Should have been an easy goal," one fan tweeted

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami following his return from injury against Philadelphia Union?

Lionel Messi recently suffered a strain to his adductor, causing him to miss out on taking part in Argentina's World Cup qualifier fixtures during the international break. Fortunately, he came off the bench to replace Robert Taylor in the 55th minute, inspiring Inter Miami to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

During his 35 minutes on the pitch, Messi created two chances and landed both his shots on target but notably missed one big chance, as per FotMob. The 37-year-old also won five duels and completed both his attempted dribbles. He has now garnered five goals and two assists in six appearances across competitions for Inter Miami this season.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with 13 points from five games, one point above Philadelphia with a game in hand.

