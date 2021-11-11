“Please make this happen, on my knees” – Liverpool fans go wild after rumours link them to La Liga forward

According to a report by El Nacional, Liverpool is preparing a bid for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. The bid is reported to be around €40 million.

The Sweden international scored 17 goals in 34 appearances last season for Real Sociedad in La Liga, assisting two. Liverpool will look to Isak as a backup for Roberto Firmino, who is currently out injured.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are preparing a €40m offer to tempt Alexander Isak away from Real Sociedad. [El Nacional] Liverpool are preparing a €40m offer to tempt Alexander Isak away from Real Sociedad. [El Nacional] https://t.co/8DoKYX4Y5h

Diogo Jota and Divock Origi have been the go-to backup strikers for Liverpool so far, but that could change if Isak comes to Anfield.

Needless to say, Isak will be a great addition to the Liverpool squad. The Sweden international has generated keen interest from Arsenal as well. However, if Liverpool make the bid, it is reportedly likely that Isak will go to Anfield.

Liverpool's squad depth faces a stern test again

In the 2020-21 season, Liverpool faced a tough test with injuries. Many key players like Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and more were injured, often at the same time.

The Reds find themselves in a potentially similar position again. Currently, Liverpool have Naby Keita, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino out due to injuries.

Firmino is nursing a hamstring injury that could see him out of action for around six weeks.

But injuries are not the only concern for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The African Cup of Nations is set to be another point of concern for them.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will be unavailable for Liverpool from January 9 due to the African Cup of Nations. Salah has already scored 15 goals and made six assists this season across all competitions. He will be a big miss for Liverpool.

Casumo Sports @CasumoSports



✅ FA Cup 3rd Round

✅ Brentford (H)

✅ Crystal Palace (A)

✅ Leicester City (H)



Is that where Liverpool's title challenge becomes unstuck? Games Mo Salah and Sadio Mane could miss due to #AFCON ✅ FA Cup 3rd Round✅ Brentford (H)✅ Crystal Palace (A)✅ Leicester City (H)Is that where Liverpool's title challenge becomes unstuck? Games Mo Salah and Sadio Mane could miss due to #AFCON: ✅ FA Cup 3rd Round✅ Brentford (H)✅ Crystal Palace (A)✅ Leicester City (H)Is that where Liverpool's title challenge becomes unstuck? https://t.co/AgCgi0nZcN

This is why the addition of Alexander Isak could be a big boost. He has already scored five goals and made one assist this season. He will be a good fit at Liverpool if they do manage to sign him.

