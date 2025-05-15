"Please Messi don't make the same mistake", "Mascherano out" - Fans react as Inter Miami superstar signs new contract extension

A section of Inter Miami fans on X are hoping Lionel Messi doesn't follow in Jordi Alba's footsteps after the latter signed a contract extension with the Herons. Alba penned a two-year deal earlier today (Thursday, May 15), keeping him at the club through the end of 2027.

Ad

Jordi Alba joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, following the arrivals of his former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. The 36-year-old left-back has been one of the Herons' standout players since then, scoring eight goals and providing 20 assists in 68 appearances across all competitions.

Alba also played a pivotal role in helping Inter Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. After confirming his contract extension, the Spaniard stated (via FOX Sports):

Ad

Trending

“I’m happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match. I’ve been very comfortable these past two years at the club, and I feel very loved by all the fans. We have that desire to continue competing, to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible.”

Ad

Lionel Messi's current deal is also set to expire at the end of the year. Despite the Argentine ace being rumored to also sign an extension, many fans have urged him not to follow suit, given the Herons' struggles this season.

One fan posted:

"Please messi don't make the same mistake"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan called for Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano to be sacked:

"#JavierMascheranoOut"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out how other fans reacted below:

"Congrats @JordiAlba, I hope #Messi doesn't resign tho...," one fan commented

"F*** Means Messi renewed," another added

"I hope Messi doesn’t re sign," one fan posted

"The best LB in the league, currently also the best LW this team has. Grande Jordi," another chimed in

"We need to be smarter, more experienced" - Javier Mascherano provides verdict after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami held to 3-3 draw vs San Jose Earthquakes

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has admitted his side made too many individual mistakes that resulted in their 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes. He also urged the Herons to be smarter going forward following their MLS clash on Wednesday, May 14.

Ad

Despite Messi starting the game, the Herons' struggles at the back continued as they dropped points for the fifth time in their last six games across competitions. During the post-match press conference, Mascherano said (via GOAL):

“We’re making a lot of mistakes that end up in goals. We need to take away the positives. We fought until the end trying to win the match, and that’s the right spirit. But we have to improve a lot. I’m very concerned because after scoring the 2-1, they scored on us again so quickly. We need to be smarter, more experienced."

Inter Miami will next be back in action against Orlando City in the MLS on Sunday, May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More