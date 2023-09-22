"Please play well", "Ghareeb is better" - Fans react as 29-year-old star starts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's fixture against Al-Ahli

Al-Nassr fans have reacted with uncertainty after Luis Castro started Anderson Talisca alongside Cristiano Ronaldo to face Al-Ahli Saudi at home later today (September 22).

The Knights of Najd have been in stellar form, having won their last six games in a row in all competitions. They are currently sixth in the Saudi Pro League with 12 points from six games, six points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Next up for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in the league are fifth-placed Al-Ahli. The away team have bolstered their squad in the summer as well, recruiting the likes of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Gabi Veiga, and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Nawaf Alaqidi starts in goal for Al-Nassr. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, and Alex Telles make up the defense. The midfield consists of Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Anderson Talisca, and Otavio, and Sadio Mane. Cristiano Ronaldo starts as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, completing the starting XI.

Al-Nassr fans have conveyed their dismay with Talisca starting over Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the wing. The latter has been in fine form this season, having scored two goals and provided five assists in eight appearances across all competitions.

Talisca has been exceptional for Al-Nassr when given the opportunity this season. The 29-year-old has scored three goals and registered one assist in three appearances and will be aiming to justify his selection against Al-Ahli later today.

The Brazilian was also Al-Alami's top scorer last season, netting 21 goals in 27 appearances.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently set a mindblowing record during win against Persepolis

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo recently set a legendary record during his side's 2-0 win against Iranian side Persepolis in the AFC Champions League on September 19.

Luis Castro's side were able to get off to a winning start in Group E. A Daniel Esmaeilifar own goal and a Mohammed Qassem goal ensured the Saudi Pro League side won 2-0.

Even though Ronaldo was unable to register a goal contribution against Persepolis, he was able to set a new benchmark. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reached 1,000 games unbeaten for club and country, becoming the first player in history to do so (via Daily Mail). He has won 776 of those games and drawn 224.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored seven goals and provided five assists in seven appearances this season.