"Please stay healthy man" "Have mixed feelings about this" - Arsenal fans express concern as defender starts yet again for national team 

Arsenal fans are fretting over the fitness of defender William Saliba, who starts for France against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on September 25.

Saliba has made a remarkable start to the new season at the Emirates Stadium since returning from a loan spell with Olympique Marseille last campaign.

He has made seven appearances, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.

The French centre-back has been a key part of Mikel Arteta's side's incredible form which sees them sitting top of the Premier League table with six wins out of seven.

Saliba has also impressed for Didier Deschamps' national side and came on in Les Blues' 2-0 win over Austria on September 22.

However, Gunners fans are fearful that the defender may pick up an injury as the gruelling schedule of the current season takes hold.

Arsenal have a vital clash with cross-city rivals Tottenham Hotspur next weekend and they will want Saliba to be fresh for the north London derby.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the news that he starts for France against Denmark tonight:

France XI v Denmark: Areola - Pavard, Upamecano, Saliba, Badiashile, Mendy - Tchouaméni, Camavinga - Griezmann - Mbappé, Giroud.

Saliba starts.

France have been in topsy-turvy form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a tournament Saliba can expect to play a part in.

They currently sit third in their Nations League group with one win, two draws and as many defeats in five fixtures.

Arsenal need Saliba at his best against a tricky Tottenham side

Saliba has been vital for the Gunners

Arsenal have made a brilliant start to the new season but Tottenham are breathing down their necks.

Spurs have started the campaign with five wins and two draws in their opening seven league fixtures.

Their only defeat came in the Champions League against Sporting CP and Antonio Conte's side are growing in confidence.

The last meeting between the two north London rivals ended with Spurs destroying the Gunners 3-0.

"Now I'm back stronger with a lot of ambition. I'm so happy to be back to play with Arsenal."

William Saliba on his difficult start at Arsenal and going out on loan.



William Saliba on his difficult start at Arsenal and going out on loan.



🗣️ “Now I’m back stronger with a lot of ambition. I’m so happy to be back to play with Arsenal.”William Saliba on his difficult start at Arsenal and going out on loan. https://t.co/zfmzlhuysu

Saliba was not part of the Arsenal side that suffered the demoralizing defeat to their rivals at the end of last season as he earned plaudits at Marseille.

He was named the Ligue 1 'Young Player of the Year' for his impressive campaign which saw him make 52 appearances for the French outfit.

His performances for Arteta's side so far this season have seen him displace Ben White in the heart of the Gunners' defense next to Gabriel Magalhaes.

White has moved to right-back and the north Londoners have flourished with Saliba's form key.

