“Please teach Leo”, “Accent tho” – Fans react after hearing Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo speak English for the first time in viral clip

Fans have reacted after hearing Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo speak English for the first time in an advertisement on Guerlain's official Instagram page.

Antonela Ruccuzzo is known for living a very low-key lifestyle, often choosing not to engage with the media and staying out of the limelight. However, just days after Lionel Messi announced that he would join MLS side Inter Miami, she has gone viral after featuring in an advert.

The 35-year-old announced she was Guerlain's new Haircare Ambassador. She also advertised the Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Care Ritual products in perfect English. Roccuzzo said (via MARCA):

"After my pregnancy, I lost a lot of hair. The hair looks so shiny, it's nice to see that I have volume now. It's been a long time that I haven't seen my hair like this."

The full video can be viewed below:

The video quickly went viral and has garnered over 175,000 likes already. Fans reacted to it, with some imploring her to teach Lionel Messi English as well. Here were some of the top reactions:

"Please teach Leo how to speak English!"

"Accent tho"

"I didnt know she knew English"

"You will not be like Georgina, she is the best and most beautiful"

"First time I hear Antonela‘s voice and she speaks English"

"You speak English fluently, our queen"

Antonela Roccuzzo reportedly learned English during her studies at the Centro Educativo Latinoamericano de Rosario. She graduated with a degree in Humanities and Social Sciences.

It is unknown if Lionel Messi knows any English as he has rarely given interviews in that language. This could change as he embarks on a new journey in his football journey in Miami.

Exploring Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's 41-year-old business in Argentina

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo is more than just a model and social media influencer. The Argentine also runs the family business 'Unico', which started in Argentina back in 1982.

It was founded by her grandmother and has now expanded across Argentina. The business is a chain of supermarkets that Antonela Rocuzzo manages currently from Paris. The 35-year-old also has another family business called Enfans and co-owns a shoe brand named Sarkany alongside Luis Suarez's wife Sofia Balbi.

It comes as no surprise to learn that her net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. Roccuzzo has paved an impressive career path of her own and doesn't want to just be known as Messi's wife.

The Barcelona legend and Antonela Roccuzzo have been together since 2009 and tied the knot in 2017. They have three sons together: Thiago (10), Mateo (7), and Ciro (5).

