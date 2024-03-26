"Please don't do this" - Ex-Liverpool star says he'll smash his TV if Jordan Henderson starts for England 

Former Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant has promised to throw something at his TV if Jordan Henderson starts in England's friendly against Belgium today (March 26).

The Three Lions are wounded after their 21-game unbeaten streak ended. Gareth Southgate's men were beaten 1-0 by Brazil on Saturday (March 23) with 17-year-old Endrick bagging the winner.

Jordan Henderson, 33, sat out that defeat due to a slight knock with Conor Gallagher joining Declan Rice in midfield. The Ajax midfielder has been a regular under Southgate for England which hasn't always gone down well with fans.

Manchester United's rising star Kobbie Mainoo, 18, looks set to be handed his full debut against Belgium. He came on in the latter stages of the loss to Brazil and impressed with his elegance on the ball.

Pennant made it clear that he wants Mainoo to start when Southgate's men face Domenico Tedesco's Red Devils tonight. He hailed the Red Devils midfielder's abilities while speaking on talkSPORT:

"Put Mainoo in that holding position because he's good on the ball technically. He's not scared to get the ball, he can challenge, he can defend, he can pass the ball... I think it's a perfect scenario."

The former Liverpool winger stressed that he wants players who can flourish best in the holding midfield. He suggested that Henderson fails to do so and promised carnage if Southgate opts for the veteran midfielder:

"I want the players playing in those positions who get the best out of that position. If I see Henderson, something is going through the TV. Please don't do this."

Jordan Henderson has earned 80 caps for England, registering three goals and 11 assists. Southgate has stuck by the former Liverpool captain despite his Anfield departure and moves to Saudi Pro League's Al-Ettifaq and Ajax.

England boss Gareth Southgate defended calling up former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson

Gareth Southgate defended Jordan Henderson.

Southgate's constant selection of Jordan Henderson has drawn debate in England due to the exciting array of midfielders at his disposal. Liverpool's Curtis Jones and West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse have impressed at club level this season.

However, Southgate defended calling up Henderson to his latest squad by alluding to his form at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He said (via the national team's official website):

"He has had a big influence on Ajax since he's been there, and I know they are very happy with him."

Henderson has managed two assists in nine games across competitions with the Eredivisie giants. He's occasionally captained John van 't Schip's side and Southgate touched on his leadership:

"We know the leadership he brings, and you saw in the game last week, the game understanding he has, and we must have some balance will all the attacking players. Hendo is somebody that brings a lot to the team."

Henderson was somewhat of an unsung hero during his time at Liverpool. He made 492 appearances across competitions, registering 33 goals and 61 assists, winning eight major trophies.

However, Southgate wasn't expected to be swayed by calling up big names when he first took the England job. It's been a notorious issue for many Three Lions managers who have left several in-form players out.