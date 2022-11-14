“Please train for speed” – Bruno Fernandes sends hilarious message to Manchester United teammate after win against Fulham

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes had a hilarious message for his teammate Lisandro Martinez after the Red Devils earned a 2-1 win against Fulham in their last game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (13 November).

Christian Eriksen opened the scoring for the Red Devils before former United star Daniel James equalized for the hosts. Alejandro Garnacho would go on to score a last-minute winner for the Red Devils in injury time.

Martinez took to Instagram to write after the game:

"Vamoss!! We go into the break with a win and showing our spirit until the end!!"

Fernandes replied to the post:

"Please train for speed in the selection."

Martinez joined the Red Devils from Ajax at the start of the season for around £49 million and established himself as a mainstay at the heart of United's defense. He has made 21 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side, which includes 19 starts.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is happy with the team's progress

United are fifth in the league table heading into the World Cup break with 26 points from 14 games. Manager Erik ten Hag is happy with the progress his team have made attitude-wise. He said after the game against Fulham (via Manchester United's official website):

“We are happy with the progress attitude-wise, we are happy with the team spirit and how they co-operate, We are happy with the togetherness with the fans, and it gives optimism, it gives motivation, and we need that if we want to be successful."

"I hope we can keep it going and we [continue to] improve in facets of resilience and determination and in belief to win a game where it is difficult."

Speaking about the game against Fulham, Ten Hag added:

“We had the moments in the first half and, straight after half-time, there was a big chance, then you [have to] close the game. We allowed them to come back in the game after a mistake from us and there we can make the progress. If we want to be a good team, fighting for trophies, we have to learn that.”

