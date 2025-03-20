“Plenty of players that are starting to be scared of him" - Matteo Guendouzi says France star is a 'credible candidate' to win Ballon d'Or

France forward Ousmane Dembele’s revival of form at Paris Saint-Germain has raised serious Ballon d'Or discussions. In a recent interview, teammate Matteo Guendouzi described him as a "credible candidate" for the award.

Dembele's exploits as a goal-scorer have given a lift to PSG’s domestic and European campaigns. They have also made him near irreplaceable for the French national team.

Guendouzi showered his compatriot with praise when speaking before France’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Croatia on Thursday. He said (via GFFN):

“What he is doing makes him a credible candidate for the Ballon d'Or. He has always had the potential to do that.

"He is one of the best players in the world, even without the goals, top three at the moment, but he’s adding statistics. He is just confirming what we have thought for a long time. There are plenty of players that are starting to be scared of him."

The 27-year-old forward has been in breathtaking form this term, netting 30 goals and providing six assists in 37 games across all competitions. Traditionally known for his dribbling and creative flair, the French forward has honed a ruthless finishing touch that has turned him into one of Europe’s most fearsome forwards.

Kylian Mbappe questions Rodri's Ballon d'Or win over Vinicius Junior

Kylian Mbappe has hit out at Rodri winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or, as he expected his now Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior to win it. The French forward added to that by playing down Ousmane Dembele’s chances of receiving the 2025 award too, arguing that "anyone" could win it.

Rodri's win drew controversy as Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony in Paris after having heard the results earlier. Mbappe has now had his say on the situation, stating his surprise at the outcome (via GOAL):

"Today we don't know who's going to win the Ballon d'Or. We shouldn't rule anyone out; all the players can be awarded, maybe even a goalkeeper. The last one I thought would go to Vinicius, but in the end, it went to Rodri. If I had told you three months ago, you would have said, 'What the hell are you talking about?'"

Kylian Mbappe will return to action as France face Croatia in the Nations League quarter-finals first leg in Stadion Poljud on Thursday. The second leg will be played at the Stade de France three days later (March 23).

