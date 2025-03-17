PM Narendra Modi picks GOAT after being asked to choose from Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pele and Zinedine Zidane

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was recently asked to pick the GOAT from a short list that included Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pele, and Zinedine Zidane. He was speaking to podcaster Lex Fridman, who mentioned the five players as options to pick from.

However, the prime minister did not single any one out as the greatest, but he specifically mentioned Maradona and Messi as generational icons. He said (via TimesNowNews):

"Back in the 1980s, one name that always stood out was Maradona. For that generation, he was seen as a true hero, and if you ask today's generation, they'll immediately mention Messi."

Maradona led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, and Messi, who followed in his footsteps, lifted the trophy himself in 2022. And they were both at Barcelona, albeit in very different eras. Maradona reached legendary status with Napoli, and Messi became Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer (672).

Modi incidentally did not refer to Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese legend's recent claim that he is the best player in the history of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo placed himself ahead of Lionel Messi and others in the GOAT debate

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo called himself the most complete footballer ever, a claim he says is borne out by the numbers. In an interview with Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, the Portuguese forward said that fans might prefer Lionel Messi or others, but the numbers indicate he is the best.

He said (via ESPN):

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong."

"One thing is taste -- if you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that -- but saying Ronaldo isn't complete... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

Ronaldo is still active for Al-Nassr and Portugal despite turning 40 years of age and seems to have no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon. The legendary striker has crossed 900 career goals - the first player to do so, and he looks prepared to chase after 1,000.

Lionel Messi, a little over two years younger, continues to play for Inter Miami and could lead Argentina in the next World Cup in 2026. The playmaker has crossed 850 career goals himself along with 381 assists.

