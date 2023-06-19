“Pocketed by Indonesian Casemiro” – Alejandro Garnacho blasted by fans after ‘bad performance’ for Argentina 

Alejandro Garnacho's second appearance for Argentina in a 2-0 friendly win over Indonesia has not gone down well win fans on Twitter.

The Manchester United teenager come off the substitutes bench in the 60th minute but failed to impress. He had one shot on target and missed one big chance for Lionel Scaloni's world champions.

Goals from Leandro Paredes (38') and Cristian Romero (55') were enough for Argentina to seal victory at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium. However, many were expecting more from Alejandro Garnacho as he starts his international career with La Abcieleste.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford, scoring five goals and providing as many assists in 34 games across competitions. Yet, he has somewhat struggled to replicate that form in the early stages of his Argentina career.

Garnacho was even perhaps lucky to escape a booking after leaving a reckless challenge on Indonesia right-back Asnawi Mangkualam late on. Fans even claim that the Jeonnam Dragons defender pocketed the young Argentine attacker as they went toe-to-toe.

Argentina were playing without Lionel Messi as the soon-to-be Inter Miami attacker was handed a holiday break. The legendary forward scored in La Abicleste's previous 2-0 friendly win over Australia.

Instead, it was up to the likes of Alejandro Garnacho to entertain, and its fair to say fans think he failed to do so. One fan tweeted:

"Pocketed by Indonesian Casemiro."

Another slammed his showing:

"Bad performance."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Manchester United winger's second international appearance:

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez hopes Alejandro Garnacho is molded into the next Angel Di Maria

Di Maria scored in last year's FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had high praise for Alejandro Garnacho after his debut against Australia. The veteran shot-stopper dubbed the United teenager as a little treasure.

Martinez also hopes to see the former Atletico Madrid academy player follow in the footsteps of Angel Di Maria. He said (via Metro):

"He is a very humble guy. He came to work; he didn’t talk a lot. He is very eager to play. The truth is that he’s a little treasure and I hope we can mould him so that he gives us as much as Angel Di Maria."

Di Maria has been crucial for Argentina over the years, scoring 29 goals and contributing 27 assists in 132 caps. If Garnacho can come close to replicating his international career, he will be a success.

