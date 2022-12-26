"Pocketing Ivan 'bet365' toney" - Tottenham fans delighted as Antonio Conte names 'interesting' option in starting line-up against Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted in a variety of ways to Antonio Conte naming Japhet Tanganga in his starting XI for their match against Brentford. The two teams will lock horns at the Brentford Community Stadium in a Boxing Day Premier League encounter.

Spurs are without Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero, who is yet to return to the club after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste. This opened a slot up in Conte's three-man defense, with Tanganga, who has played no Premier League minutes this term, getting picked ahead of Davinson Sanchez.

Sanchez, who is on the bench, has started six league matches for the London giants this season.

The decision to start Tanganga clearly created a buzz among Tottenham fans on Twitter. One of them tweeted a GIF containing some of former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho's iconic celebrations with the caption:

"Tanganga after pocketing Ivan 'bet365' toney"

The caption was referring to Brentford striker Ivan Toney being charged with 262 alleged breaches of betting rules by the Football Association (via the Daily Mail).

Another fan wrote on Twitter:

"Tanganga is an interesting surprise..."

Here are some more reactions to Spurs' line-up for the clash against Brentford:

CK @thfckolcz @SpursOfficial Tanganga is an interesting one. Fingers crossed COYS @SpursOfficial Tanganga is an interesting one. Fingers crossed COYS

The other notably changes in Antonio Conte's XI saw Fraser Forster replace Hugo Lloris, who made the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with France. Yves Bissouma was picked ahead of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Tottenham Hotspur XI vs. Brentford: Fraser Forster; Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Japhet Tanganga; Ivan Perisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, Matt Doherty; Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski.

Brentford failed to beat Tottenham Hotspur last season

Brentford enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 Premier League season, their first in the top-flight after 74 long years.

The Bees finished a respectable 13th in the standings and took the game even to some of their more-fancied opponents. However, Thomas Frank's side didn't get much joy against Tottenham Hotspur.

The first meeting between the two teams was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2021. Spurs took the lead in the first half through a Sergi Canos own goal before sealing the deal through Son Heung-min's 65th-minute strike.

The reverse fixture in April 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw. Both teams managed just two combined shots on target. Spurs notably hit the woodwork twice, but the Bees held on for a largely deserved point.

