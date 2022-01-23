"Pogba hardly plays and he must be one of the richest earners in the world" - Alex McLeish not surprised that 27-year-old wants to be among highest-paid Manchester United players players 

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has reportedly been in talks with the club about a new contract. United recently offered the Portuguese Manifico a contract extension, but the player rejected the offer as he wants to be among the highest-paid Manchester United players. Former Scottish international Alex McLeish shared his view of the contract extension by pointing out the situation with Paul Pogba and many others who have been earning high weekly wages at the club.

Since signing for Manchester United in 2019, Bruno Fernandes has been the impact maker of the team. His performances under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were exceptional and the same seems to be on the way with Ralf Rangnick. Bruno had an excellent 2020-21 season, as he ended up scoring 28 goals and 17 assists for the Red Devils. With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to United, Bruno has been playing more of an elevator for Ronaldo's game rather than taking the spotlight.

utdreport @utdreport @David_Ornstein] Bruno Fernandes and his representatives turned down a contract offer from #mufc in Autumn. Bruno is looking for parity with the leading earners given his importance to the team. United are relaxed and negotiations are expected to resume in May #mulive Bruno Fernandes and his representatives turned down a contract offer from #mufc in Autumn. Bruno is looking for parity with the leading earners given his importance to the team. United are relaxed and negotiations are expected to resume in May #mulive [@David_Ornstein]

The fans of the Red Devils are extremely happy with the performance and mentality of the Portuguese player and want him to stay at the club until he hangs his boots.

Bruno Fernandes has also shared his willingness to be part of this "Manchester United" project. Contract talks were reportedly ongoing between him and the United hierarchy, with the club even putting an offer on the table. But the 27 year old decided to reject the offer as the new wages didn't give him a place among the highest earners in the team.

During a conversation with Football Insider, former Scottish international Alex McLeish spoke about a contract extension for Bruno Fernandes and supported the demands of the player to sign a new contract with the club.

“If Fernandes is scoring the goals he did last year and when he first came in, of course he deserves. It’s only natural that you would want parity with the highest earners. Some of those earners are not even getting a regular game."

"If he scores the goals like he did last week and continues to do that, then yes, 100 per cent." said Alex McLeish.

Manchester United players to take a long break after their match with West Ham United

Manchester United and many other rivals have decided to take a short break before coming back to the PL in late January. United's players deserved this break as they all played with great intensity against the likes of Brentford and West Ham United to sercure valuable 6 points for the team.

utdreport @utdreport Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot at Manchester airport last night ahead of flying to Dubai #mulive [men] Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot at Manchester airport last night ahead of flying to Dubai #mulive [men] https://t.co/5mU0OWecQG

The Red Devils will now change their focus to Middlesbrough as the club play the fourth round of the FA Cup. This match is crucial for the club as fans expect United to progress to the next round in order to keep their hopes for silverware up.

