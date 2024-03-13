Police arrest six suspects for robbing high-profile La Liga players including Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Spanish police have arrested six suspects for robbing the homes of eight wealthy individuals based in Madrid, including Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao and Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

The series of thefts were executed in July 2022 in the affluent neighbourhoods of the Spanish capital Madrid, according to police reports. The arrests took place on February 13 but were reported this week.

One woman and five men were detained, and ten watches, jewellery, €3,300 in cash, and two air pistols were seized, according to the statement from the police.

Police said that the suspects showcased a high degree of professionalism by examining videos and pictures shared by the players on social media to acquire information about the layout of their homes. They also scoped out the high-end security systems to gain an understanding of a potential entry method, according to the police.

Rodrygo's house was burgled during Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Osasuna in the 2022-23 Copa del Rey final. Falcao's valuables were stolen when he was out enjoying a dinner with his family at a restaurant in the locality last year.

Previously, top footballers such as Karim Benzema, Isco, Casemiro and Sergio Ramos had also suffered robberies at their houses while plying their trade for Real Madrid.

"Wearing the best club's jersey can only be a good feeling": Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz was named the Mahou Five Star Player, which is the club's Player of the Month equivalent, for the month of February.

Diaz also won the award last December, making it his second POTM award this season. He scored two important goals last month; the first was a mazy run and finish during their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid. The second was the impeccable curled winner against RB Leipzig in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Speaking to Real Madrid's website after being handed the trophy, Brahim Diaz said:

"I’ve felt good, at ease. I’m very happy with the goal I scored in the Champions League and in the derby. I hope every month is like this. Wearing the best club’s jersey can only be a good feeling, so I’m very grateful to everyone: teammates and fans. I want to continue with this great form."

Brahim urged his teammates to maintain their focus as Real Madrid enter a crucial part of their season sitting atop the La Liga table and into the UCL quarterfinals. He added:

"The best few months are coming up because that’s when you play for all the competitions... It’s a very good period for the team and we have to carry on like this. We must now, obviously, win trophies."

Diaz has been deployed off the bench for the majority of the season, but has delivered whenever called upon. He has bagged eight goals and four assists across 32 appearances this season. Diaz also recently decided to represent Morroco in international football after being snubbed by the Spanish national team.