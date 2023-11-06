Police begin investigation as 13-year-old girl allegedly s*xually assaulted during Rangers game

Police have launched an investigation after a 13-year-old was allegedly s*xually assaulted during Rangers' 5-0 win over Dundee on November 1 (Wednesday).

After the game at Dens Park, a spokesperson for Dundee Football Club stated that a 13-year-old girl was allegedly s*xually assaulted in the Bob Shankly stands, where away fans perch.

The club will not be making any further statements before the Scottish police pass a verdict about the alleged incident. Dundee has also affirmed that they will support the police investigation utterly. The statement read:

"Dundee Football Club can confirm we are aware of an incident which took place in the Bob Shankly stand during Wednesday's match against Rangers."

"The club are fully supporting the police investigation and the club's child welfare and protection officer is supporting the situation. As this is an ongoing police investigation, the club will be making no further comment."

The start of the match was delayed by 45 minutes as the bus of the Light Blues got stuck in traffic. Moreover, the game was suspended for 18 minutes more during the first half after supporters triggered the fire alarm with flares.

Rangers are set to face Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final after 23 years

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen took down the likes of Hibernian in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup 1-0 on Saturday (November 4). Macedonian forward Bojan Miovski scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute.

As a result, Aberdeen will square off against Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup, which will be taking place on December 17. The Gers defeated the Heart of Midlothian 3-1 in the semi-final on November 5 (Sunday). James Tavernier scored a brace to guide the Light Blues towards a comfortable victory.

The match will be taking place at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Aberdeen and Rangers will be locking horns against each other for the first time in the final Scottish League Cup since 2000. In 2000, the match took place at the same venue and the Gers defeated Aberdeen 4-0 as Jörg Albertz was named the player of the match.