Police confirm Tottenham fan has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale 

A Tottenham Hotspur fan who kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the north London derby on Sunday (January 15) has been charged with assault. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the man has been charged with assault, going onto an area adjacent to a playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area.

The 35-year-old from Hackney is set to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on February 17. Tensions boiled over following Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Ramsdale clashed with Spurs supporters behind his goal throughout the second half of the Gunners' first win away in the derby since 2015. Disgraceful scenes showed the English shot-stopper go and collect his water bottle from behind his goal.

The Tottenham fan jumped over a row of seats before kicking out at the former Sheffield United goalkeeper. The two north London teams then pushed and shoved one another in a heated exchange. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was seen pulling his players away from the scrap, which marred a brilliant win for his side.

Ramsdale confirmed that he was attacked in an interview after the game, saying (via EuroFoot):

"The Spurs fans were giving me some in the 2nd half. I give them it back. The few people I did it to was well greeted… Then a fan jumped over and gave me a little punch on the back. It's a shame because it's just a game of football."

Arsenal tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with victory over Tottenham

The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League.

Arsenal continued their extraordinary season, leading the way in the Premier League title race. Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' howler and Martin Odegaard's strike from outside the box secured all three points for Mikel Arteta's side.

It took the Gunners onto 47 points in 18 games; they lead second-placed Manchester City by eight points. It has been a season to remember thus far for Arteta and Co.

The victory over Spurs was not only the side's first away from home in the derby since 2015, but the first time they have beaten their arch-rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It has also caused further damage to Antonio Conte's side's hopes of finishing in the top four. They trail Manchester United by five points in fifth place, having played one game more.

Next up for Arsenal is the visit of fourth-placed Manchester United on Sunday (January 22), while Spurs head to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.

